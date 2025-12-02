AIMA ATMA 2026: Registration Begins at atmaaims.com; Exam on February 22

AIMA ATMA 2026: The All India Management Association (AIMS) has started the AIMS Test of Management Association (ATMA) 2025 registration. Candidates will need to visit the official website at atmaaims.com to register till February 10, 2026. Candidates who carry a Bachelor's degree from a UGC-recognized university with a minimum of 50% marks are considered eligible. Final-year candidates and those who have completed the CA examination are also eligible to apply.

AIMA ATMA Exam 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table of AIMA ATMA Exam 2026: