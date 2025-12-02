AIMA ATMA 2026: Registration Begins at atmaaims.com; Exam on February 22

Key Points
- AIMA has started ATMA 2026 registration on the official website at atmaaims.com.
- The deadline to register is February 10, 2026.
- The exam is scheduled on February 22, 2026.
AIMA ATMA 2026: The All India Management Association (AIMS) has started the AIMS Test of Management Association (ATMA) 2025 registration. Candidates will need to visit the official website at atmaaims.com to register till February 10, 2026. Candidates who carry a Bachelor's degree from a UGC-recognized university with a minimum of 50% marks are considered eligible. Final-year candidates and those who have completed the CA examination are also eligible to apply.
AIMA ATMA Exam 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table of AIMA ATMA Exam 2026:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
AIMA ATMA Exam 2026 Registrations
|
Exam name
|
AIMS Test of Management Association (ATMA
|
Board name
|
All India Management Association (AIMS)
|
Academic year
|
2026-27
|
Official website
|
atmaaims.com
|
Stream
|
Management
|
Exam duration
|
3 hours
|
Eczema format
|
Multiple-choice Question (MCQs)
|
Registration dates
|
December 2, 2025 - February 10, 2026
|
Total questions
|
180
|
Exam sections
|
6
|
Questions per section
|
30
|
Skills assessed
|
Analytical Reasoning, Verbal, Quantitative Abilities
|
Marking scheme
|
Correct: +1
Incorrect: -0.25
|
Application fee
|
INR 2000
|
Frequency
|
4 times per year
|
Programmes
|
Master of Business Administration (MBA)
Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM)
Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration/Analytics (PGDBA)
|
Level
|
Masters/ Postgraduate (PG)
AIMS ATMA Exam 2026 Schedule
Candidate can check the schedule for the ATMA February session 2026 below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Closing of the payment gateway
|
February 9, 2026
|
Registration last date
|
February 10, 2026
|
Last date to print application form
|
February 16, 2026
|
Online admit card
|
February 18, 2026
|
Exam date
|
February 22, 2026
|
Results
|
February 28, 2026
Also Read: Kerala School Holiday on December 9 and 11 Due To Local Bodies Election; Cyclone Ditwah News
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation