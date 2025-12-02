SSC GD Vacancy 2026 OUT!
AIMA ATMA 2026: Registration Begins at atmaaims.com; Exam on February 22

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 2, 2025, 19:10 IST

AIMA has started ATMA 2026 registration on the official website at atmaaims.com. The deadline to register is February 10, 2026. The exam is scheduled on February 22, 2026. Eligibility requires a Bachelor's degree from a UGC-recognized university with a minimum of 50 percent marks.

Key Points

  • The deadline to register is February 10, 2026.
  • The exam is scheduled on February 22, 2026.

AIMA ATMA 2026: The All India Management Association (AIMS) has started the AIMS Test of Management Association (ATMA) 2025 registration. Candidates will need to visit the official website at atmaaims.com to register till February 10, 2026. Candidates who carry a Bachelor's degree from a UGC-recognized university with a minimum of 50% marks are considered eligible. Final-year candidates and those who have completed the CA examination are also eligible to apply.

AIMA ATMA Exam 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table of AIMA ATMA Exam 2026: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

AIMA ATMA Exam 2026 Registrations 

Exam name 

AIMS Test of Management Association (ATMA

Board name 

All India Management Association (AIMS)

Academic year 

2026-27

Official website 

atmaaims.com

Stream 

Management 

Exam duration 

3 hours 

Eczema format 

Multiple-choice Question (MCQs)

Registration dates 

December 2, 2025 - February 10, 2026

Total questions 

180

Exam sections 

6

Questions per section 

30

Skills assessed 

Analytical Reasoning, Verbal, Quantitative Abilities

Marking scheme 

Correct: +1

Incorrect: -0.25

Application fee 

INR 2000

Frequency 

4 times per year 

Programmes 

Master of Business Administration (MBA)

Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM)

Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration/Analytics (PGDBA)

Level 

Masters/ Postgraduate (PG) 

AIMS ATMA Exam 2026 Schedule

Candidate can check the schedule for the ATMA February session 2026 below: 

Events

Dates

Closing of the payment gateway

February 9, 2026

Registration last date 

February 10, 2026

Last date to print application form

February 16, 2026

Online admit card

February 18, 2026

Exam date

February 22, 2026

Results

February 28, 2026

Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

