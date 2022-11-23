    AIMA MAT 2022: IBT Exam Admit Card Out, Get Direct Link Here

    AIMA MAT 2022 IBT Admit Card is available on the official website. Students who have applied for the exams can check the admit card through the link available here.

    Updated: Nov 23, 2022 16:37 IST
    MAT IBT Admit Card 2022
    MAT IBT Admit Card 2022

    AIMA MAT IBT Admit Card 2022: All India Management Association has released the AIMA MAT 2022 IBT Mode Admit Card on the official website. Candidates who will be appearing for the MAT 2022 IBT exams scheduled for November 24, 2022, can visit the official website of AIMA MAT 2022 to download the admit card. 

    To download the AIMA MAT 2022 PBT Admit Card candidates are required to visit the official login link and enter their Email ID and Password. When downloading the MAT 2022 Admit Card candidates must make sure that they cross-check the details mentioned in the admit card.

    AIMA MAT 2022 IBT Mode Admit Card is available for download on the official website - mat.aima.in. A direct link for students to download the MAT 2022 admit card is also provided here.

    AIMA MAT 2022 IBT Admit Card - Click Here

    How to download the AIMA MAT 2022 IBT Mode Admit Card

    The AIMA MAT 2022 IBT Admit Card is a mandatory document that will contain the examination details. Students can follow the steps provided here to check the AIMA MAT 2022 IBT Admit Card 2022.

    Step 1: Visit the official website of AIMA MAT 2022

    Step 2: Click on the IBT admit card link

    Step 3: Enter the Email ID and Password in the given link

    Step 4: Download the IBT Admit Card for further reference

    Details given on the AIMA MAT 2022 IBT Admit Card

    The MAT 2022 Admit Card needs to be produced at the exam centre on the day of the exam. The admit card will contain the following details

    • Candidate name and roll number
    • Form number
    • Test date and time
    • Exam centre name and address
    • Instructions for candidates

    AIMA MAT exams are conducted in the IBT, PBT and CBT mode. The last date for students to submit the applications for the PBT mode is December 5, 2022 while the last date to apply for the CBT2 exam is December 13, 2022. 

    Also Read: Delhi University: DU Academic Council Gives Nod to 2nd-Semester Syllabus For FYUP UG Programmes

