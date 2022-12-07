AIMA MAT 2022: PBT Mode Admit Card Today, Download at mat.aima.in

AIMA MAT 2023 Admit Card: The All India Management Association will be releasing the AIMA MAT 2022 Admit Card for the PBT Mode exams today. According to the official notification released the Admit Card for the PBT exam scheduled for December 11, 2022 will now be available from December 7, 2022. The link for students to download the MAT PBT Admit Card will be available from 4 PM onwards.

Candidates who will be appearing for the MAT 2022 PBT Mode exams can visit the official website of AIMA MAT today and download the MAT 2022 Admit Card. To download the MAT PBT Admit Card 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter their login credentials in the admit card link given. The AIMA MAT 2022 Admit Card is a mandatory document that has to be produced at the exam centre on the day of the exam.

AIMA MAT 2022 PBT Admit Card will be available on the official website - mat.aima.in. Candidates can also complete the AIMA MAT 2022 PBT Admit Card through the direct link available here.

How to download AIMA MAT 2022 PBT Admit Card

The AIMA MAT 2022 PBT Admit Card will be available on the candidate login on the website. Candidates appearing for the PBT mode exams can follow the steps provided here to download the admit card.

Step 1: Visit the AIMA MAT official website

Step 2: Click on the MAT PBT Mode Admit Card link

Step 3: Enter the PBT Login ID and Password in the link given

Step 4: Download the AIMA MAT 2022 PBT Mode Admit Card for further reference

Details given on AIMA MAT 2022 PBT Mode Admit Card

The AIMA MAT 2022 PBT Mode Admit Card will be available for download in the online mode only. Candidates when downloading the AIMA MAT 2022 PBT mode Admit Card must make sure that they cross-check all the details mentioned. The AIMA MAT 2022 PBT Admit Card will contain the following details

Candidate name and roll number

Name of examination

Exam centre name and address

Reporting time and exam schedule

Instructions for exam day

Students must note that along with the MAT PBT Admit Card 2022, students are also required to carry along with them a valid photo ID proof which needs to be produced along with the exam admit card.

