AIMA MAT 2023 September Registrations Starts, Check Complete Test Schedule Here

AIMA MAT 2023: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has commenced the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) registrations for the September phase in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the MAT September entrance exam 2023 can register themselves by filling out the registration form through the official website: mat.aima.in.

As per the released schedule, the last date to submit the PBT application forms is August 29, 2023. Candidates can submit their CBT registration form by September 12, 2023. The examination authority will conduct the MAT exam on September 3, 2023, in the paper-based test.

AIMA MAT 2023 September PBT Dates

Interested candidates can check the dates of the important events related to the AIMA MAT September paper-based test 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Last date for PBT registrations August 29, 2023 Availability of PBT Admit Card August 31, 2023 (5 pm onwards) PBT exam September 3, 2023

AIMA 2023 MAT September CBT Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the AIMA MAT September 2023 computer-based test in the table below:

Events Dates Last date for CBT registrations September 12, 2023 Availability of CBT Admit Card September 14, 2023 (5 pm onwards) MAT CBT exam September 17, 2023

AIMA MAT September 2023 Test Schedule

The AIMA MAT September exam 2023 will be conducted from September 3 to 16, 2023. Candidates can check the test schedule in the table below:

Test mode Dates PBT September 3, 2023 CBT September 17, 2023 IBT September 2, 2023 IBT September 9, 2023 IBT September 10, 2023 IBT September 16, 2023

How to register for AIMA MAT September 2023 online?

Candidates who are appearing for the AIMA MAT September exam 2023 can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to fill out the registration form.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIMA: mat.aima.in

Step 2: Click on the register tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, enter all the details as asked

Step 4: Login using the newly generated credentials

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload all the necessary documents and submit to proceed

Step 7: Make the online payment of the registration fee

Step 8: Submit the application form and print a hardcopy of it for future use

