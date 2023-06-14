AIMA MAT Result 2023 Expected Soon, Steps to Access Scorecard, Next Phase Details Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

AIMA MAT Result 2023 Soon: The All India Management Association (AIMA) is expected to release MAT Phase 2 results soon. Once released, candidates who appeared in the May exams will be able to access their scorecards on the official website: aima.in. They have to enter the login credentials to access the AIMA MAT Phase 2 results.

AIMA Conducted the MAT (may) exams in 3 modes: PBT, CBT, and IBT. The PBT was conducted once, the CBT was held twice and the IBT was held four times. The authorities are likely to announce the results for all three modes together. However, it must be noted that no official announcement has been made regarding the same.

How to Access AIMA MAT Results 2023?

Candidates who appeared in any of the modes can check out their results on the official website. They have to go through the following steps to access the scorecard-

Step 1: Go to the official website: aima.in

Step 2: Now, visit the students corner

Step 3: Go to MAT and then click on results

Step 4: Enter the login information

Step 5: AIMA MAT 2023 results will appear on the screen

Step 6: View and download the scorecard

Step 7: Take a few printouts for future reference

MAT Results 2023: Details Mentioned on Online Scorecard

Once AIMA MAT result 2023 are declared, candidates who took exams will be able to download their respective scorecards on the official website. The scorecard will carry various important information that can be checked below:

Name of the candidate

Roll number

Candidate's DOB

MAT sectional scores

Composite scores

Overall scores

MAT percentile

When Will MAT 2023 Next Phase Begin?

The next round of MAT registration will likely begin in July, with exams taking place in August and September. Candidates who are not satisfied with their scores can apply to take the exam again in the following session.

