AIMA UGAT 2023 Registration Form Releases for UG Admissions, Get Direct Link Here

    All India Management Association is inviting online registrations for the UGAT exam 2023. All the candidates who are interested in pursuing several Undergraduate programmes available for admission can apply latest by April 28, 2023. The UGAT test will be organized on May 6, 2023. Check more exam-related details given below along with the direct registration link for your reference.

    Updated: Jan 31, 2023 18:41 IST
    AIMA UGAT 2023: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has opened the online application portal for the Under Graduate Aptitude Test (UGAT) for the academic year 2023. All interested students who wish to pursue various Undergraduate courses offered by many institutions can submit their registrations for the exam which is to b held in the month of May.

    Moreover, the application forms are released today January 31, 2023, and the deadline to submit the application forms will be April 28, 2023, as per the schedule posted on the website. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam must complete the registrations within the stipulated time frame. The UGAT 2023 exam is scheduled for May 6, 2023, in the paper-based offline test mode.

    AIMA UGAT 2023 Registration Form - Apply Here

    Steps to Apply for AIMA UGAT 2023

    Applicants can follow these simple steps in order to successfully complete and submit the UGAT registration form for the academic year 2023.

    • Open the main website link of AIMA UGAT - aima.in/ugat2023
    • Then click on the UGAT 2023 online registration link available on the website
    • Fresh registration can be done by candidates who have not yet submitted the forms, they need to create a login and register with the required details including name, date of birth, and email ID whereas already registered candidate can complete their application process
    • Submit and you will receive confirmation/acknowledgement on your registered email ID & mobile number
    • Proceed to log in and then fill out all the information such as academic details, choice of city, address, etc.
    • Upload a photograph and signature in accepted formats
    • Make the required registration fee payment for UGAT 2023
    • Take a printout of the application form and then save it for future use

    AIMA UGAT 2023 Application Fee Details

    Aspirants will have to make the registration fee payment of Rs 750 in order to complete the application form 2023. These are the below-mentioned different modes of payment available that are completely safe and can be done using an online payment gateway. 

    • Credit card or Debit card
    • Net Banking 
    • Demand Draft (DD)

    AIMA UGAT 2023 Important Dates

    Please refer to the following table to clear doubts about the dates of the application process. This is the updated schedule officially posted by the authorities for UG admissions 2023. 

    Events

    Dates

    Registration Opens

    January 31, 2023

    Deadline for application submission

    April 28, 2023

    Release of Admit Cards

    May 1, 2023

    UGAT Exam 2023

    May 6, 2023

