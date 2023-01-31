AIMA UGAT 2023 Registration Form Releases for UG Admissions, Get Direct Link Here

AIMA UGAT 2023: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has opened the online application portal for the Under Graduate Aptitude Test (UGAT) for the academic year 2023. All interested students who wish to pursue various Undergraduate courses offered by many institutions can submit their registrations for the exam which is to b held in the month of May.

Moreover, the application forms are released today January 31, 2023, and the deadline to submit the application forms will be April 28, 2023, as per the schedule posted on the website. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam must complete the registrations within the stipulated time frame. The UGAT 2023 exam is scheduled for May 6, 2023, in the paper-based offline test mode.

AIMA UGAT 2023 Registration Form - Apply Here

Steps to Apply for AIMA UGAT 2023

Applicants can follow these simple steps in order to successfully complete and submit the UGAT registration form for the academic year 2023.

Open the main website link of AIMA UGAT - aima.in/ugat2023

Then click on the UGAT 2023 online registration link available on the website

Fresh registration can be done by candidates who have not yet submitted the forms, they need to create a login and register with the required details including name, date of birth, and email ID whereas already registered candidate can complete their application process

Submit and you will receive confirmation/acknowledgement on your registered email ID & mobile number

Proceed to log in and then fill out all the information such as academic details, choice of city, address, etc.

Upload a photograph and signature in accepted formats

Make the required registration fee payment for UGAT 2023

Take a printout of the application form and then save it for future use

AIMA UGAT 2023 Application Fee Details

Aspirants will have to make the registration fee payment of Rs 750 in order to complete the application form 2023. These are the below-mentioned different modes of payment available that are completely safe and can be done using an online payment gateway.

Credit card or Debit card

Net Banking

Demand Draft (DD)

AIMA UGAT 2023 Important Dates

Please refer to the following table to clear doubts about the dates of the application process. This is the updated schedule officially posted by the authorities for UG admissions 2023.

Events Dates Registration Opens January 31, 2023 Deadline for application submission April 28, 2023 Release of Admit Cards May 1, 2023 UGAT Exam 2023 May 6, 2023

