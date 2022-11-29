AIMS IBS 2023 Admissions open for MBA programmes, Apply at aimsibs.com

AIMS IBS Admissions 2023: AIMS IBS Business School has started online applications for admission to the Master of Business Administration (MBA) for the 2023 batch. Eligible candidates can check the official webpage of AIMS IBS and apply for the MBA programme. The last date to apply will be March 15, 2023.

As per the admission process of the AIMS IBS Business School, students have the chance to submit the application form online or offline mode latest by March 15, 2023. Candidates who are interested to get admission to the MBA course must check the AIMS IBA website for all further details.

AIMS IBS MBA 2023 Direct Link - Click Here

How to Apply for the 2023 MBA Programme at AIMS IBS -

Step 1 - Visit the AIMS IBA official website

Step 2 - Go to the admission process section and check the eligibility criteria, fees, duration, and other details

Step 3 - Click on the ‘Apply Now’ tab

Step 4 - Enter personal details like Name, Email ID, Contact Number, and Residence State/City

Step 5 - Complete the application form and download it

Step 6 - Send the hard copy of the application form along with important documents

Step 7 - Keep a copy of the application form for further reference

AIMS IBS Eligibility Criteria for MBA 2023:

Graduates who scored 50% in any discipline (3-year program) can apply for MBA at AIMS IBS.

Students awaiting final year/semester results can also apply (such students will be given provisional admission based on their final marks sheet submission.

All those candidates who will pass the AIMS IBS written test will be eligible for MBA admission.

Candidates who have appeared and passed any of the entrance tests of the national or state level, for example, CAT, MAT, XAT, CMAT, PGCET, KMAT, etc will be exempted from AIMS IBS written test.

All the eligible candidates are required to pay Rs. 500 as their application fee for MBA admission in 2023. For admission to the MBA programme, candidates are advised to check the institute’s website for all the necessary details regarding the admission process for the 2023 batch.

