AISSEE 2023 Answer Key Expected Soon at aissee.nta.nic.in, Know How To Download Here

AISSEE 2023: The All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2023 was conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) on January 8, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can expect the answer key soon on the official website i.e. aissee.nta.nic.in.They can use the answer key to calculate the expected marks in the exam. If needed, candidates can challenge the answer key for Rs 200 per question.

“NTA will be conducting the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)-2023 for admission to Class VI and Class IX in 33 Sainik Schools across the country, for the academic year 2023-24. Sainik Schools are English medium residential schools affiliated to CBSE. They prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and other Training Academies, for Officers.” reads the official notice.

AISSEE 2023 Answer Key- Direct Link (Available Today)

How to Download AISSEE 2023 Answer Key?

As per the latest updates, authorities can release the AISSEE 2023 answer key anytime soon on the official website i.e. aissee.nta.nic.in. Thus, candidates are required to keep a vigil on the website. They can use these steps to check the AISSEE 2023 answer key-

Step 1 : Visit the official website i.e. aissee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On homepage, click on AISSEE 2023 answer key link

Step 3: Log in with the credentials

Step 4: AISSEE 2023 answer key PDF will appear on screen

Step 5: Check and download the answer key

About Sainik Schools

The Sainik schools society (SSS) is an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Defence, Govt of India that runs Sainik Schools. Sainik Schools are English medium residential schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

These schools prepare Cadets to join the National Defence Academy (NDA), Admission is offered to the students of Class 6th and Class 9th. The admission is entirely based on the performance of candidates in the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE).

