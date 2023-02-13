AISSEE 2023 Answer Key Releases, Raise Objections, Download Recorded Responses at aissee.nta.nic.in

AISSEE Answer Key 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2023 answer key in online mode. Candidates can download the provisional AISSEE 2023 answer key at aissee.nta.nic.in. Along with the answer keys, NTA has also released the AISSEE 2023 OMR answer sheets and recorded responses by candidates.

They will be able to download their AISSEE OMR sheets and the answer keys till February 15, 2023. Candidates have also been given the provision to raise objections in AISSEE 2023 answer key till February 15. To challenge the same, candidates will have to pay Rs.200 per objection raised in online mode.

AISSEE Provisional Answer Key 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download AISSEE Answer Key 2023, Recorded Responses and OMR Answer Sheets?

NTA has released the answer key, recorded responses and OMR answer sheets in online mode. They can go through the steps to know how to download the AISSEE Answer Key 2023, Recorded Responses and OMR Answer Sheets -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA AISSEE - aissee.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and click on Display of responses and answer keys-AISSEE 2023.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now, login through application number and password or date of birth.

5th Step - The AISSEE answer key and responses will appear on the screen.

AISSEE 2023 Answer Key, OMR Sheet, Recorded Response Notice - Check Here

How To Raise Objections in Provisional AISSEE Answer Key 2023?

Candidates will be able to raise objections in the answer key of All India Sainik School Entrance Examination in online mode at the official website. If they wish to raise an objection to the AISSEE answer keys, they will be required to pay Rs.200 for every challenge through debit card, credit card, internet banking or PayTM. Apart from this, in case candidates wish to make any representation in their AISSEE OMR answer sheets, they will have to pay Rs 100 for every representation raised.

