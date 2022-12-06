    AISSEE 2023 Application Correction Window To Open Tomorrow, Know Steps To Edit Sainik School Admission Form Here

    AISSEE 2023: Going as per the announced dates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the application correction facility for All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2023 tomorrow - December 7. Registered candidates can make changes in AISSEE 2023 application form till December 11. They will have to visit the official website - aissee.nta.nic.in to make necessary corrections in Sainik School application form 2023. 

    As per the released schedule, the Sainik School entrance exam 2023 will be conducted on January 8, 2023 in offline mode, in which students will have to mark their answers on the OMR sheet. All the qualified candidates will be eligible for admission to classes 6 and 9 in around 33 branches of Sainik schools across the country. 

    AISSEE 2023 Dates 

    Events

    Dates 

    AISSEE Application Correction Window 

    December 7, 022

    Last date to make correction 

    December 11, 2022

    Sainik School Admission admit card 

    To be notified 

    AISSEE exam 

    January 8, 2023 

    How to Make Corrections in AISSEE 2023 Application Form? 

    Candidates who have submitted the application form of AISSEE, can make changes in online mode. They can check below the steps to know how to make corrections in Sainik School application form 2023 -  

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA AISSEE website - aissee.nta.nic.in iift.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - Correction for AISSEE 2023 tab.
    • 3rd Step - Enter AISSEE application number and password.
    • 4th Step - Go to the section - Correction in Application Form.
    • 5th Step - Now edit relevant details and click on submit tab. 

    As per the notice released, it has been mentioned that candidates will be able to make corrections to any of the details submitted by them in their AISSEE application form. They will also be able to replace the documents already uploaded with the correct documents, in case there has been an error in uploading. 

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
