AISSEE 2023 Registration Ends Today, Apply for Sainik School Admission at aissee.nta.nic.in

AISSEE 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration portal for All India Sainik School Entrance Examinations (AISSEE) 2023 today - November 30, 2022 at 5 pm. However, candidates can pay the AISSEE application fee till 11.50 pm. Those willing to appear for the entrance exam must register for AISSEE 2023 at official website i.e. aissee.nta.nic.in.

Candidates have to create an account by entering the details including name and date of birth; contact details such as addresses, mobile phone numbers, and email IDs. As per scheduled dates, the AISSEE 2023 will be conducted on January 8, 2023. The Sainik School admission entrance exam will be held in pen and paper mode.

AISSEE 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to register for AISSEE 2023?

Candidates who are willing to appear for the exam must fill out the AISSEE 2023 application form by today. They also have the option to apply for Sainik School admission 2023 at four Schools by filling online Sainik School admission form. Candidates can go through these steps to register -

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. aissee.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Register by creating an account.

Step 3: After registration, log in via registered email and password.

Step 4: Fill out the asked details and upload documents.

Step 5: Pay the AISSEE 2023 application fee.

Step 6: Submit the form and take a few printouts.

Who are eligible for AISSEE 2023?

To apply online for AISSEE 2023, candidates must go through the eligibility requirements. Students appearing for the class 6th exam must be between 10 to 12 years (as on March 31, 2023). Whereas those appearing for the class 8th exam must be between 13 to 15 years (as on March 31, 2023).

About Sainik School Admission 2023

AISSEE 2023 is a national-level entrance exam conducted for admission into class 6th and class 9th across 33 Sainik schools located in the country. These schools are English medium affiliated with CBSE. They prepare cadets to be a part of the Indian Naval Academy, National Defence Academy, and other Training Academies, for Officers.

