AISSEE 2023: Sainik School Application Window Closes Today, Apply at aissee.nta.nic.in

AISSEE Exam 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the registration portal today, December 5, 2022, for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination. Eligible students of classes 6 and 9 can submit their application forms latest by December 5, 2022, by 5 pm.

As per the public notice, the AISSEE exam will be conducted in pen & paper mode on January 8, 2023, for admission to 33 Sainik Schools across the country. Sainik Schools are English medium residential schools affiliated with CBSE. This exam is held for all those students who aspire to join Defence Army.

AISSEE 2023 Registration link is available on the official website - aissee.nta.nic.in. Candidates interested in applying can also click on the direct link given below to complete the Registration and Application Process.

AISSEE Registration Form 2023 - Click Here

Steps to fill AISSEE 2023 online application form

The registration and fee payment window will close today, December 5, 2022. Students who wish to appear in the AISSEE examination 2023 must complete the application process. Here are a few simple steps candidates must follow to fill out the application form.

Students are advised to go to the main website

Click on the tab ‘AISSEE 2023 Application Form’.

On the homepage, students must enter essential details such as Name, DOB, etc.

Upload all the required documents and pay the application fee.

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Applicants appearing in the AISSEE exam 2023 can make changes in their application window from December 7 to December 11, 2022. Moreover, the application fee for the AISSEE exam must be paid by today at 11:50 pm. Applicants of classes 6 and 9 are advised to prepare for the exam as per the schedule and syllabus available on the NTA website.

