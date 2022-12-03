AISSEE 2023: Sainik School Registration Deadline Extended, Apply at aissee.nta.nic.in

AISSEE Exam 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the online application date for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2023. Interested students can apply latest by December 5, 2022. Sainik Schools offer admission for students of classes 6 and 9. The selection in Sainik Schools will be based on the candidate’s performance in the AISSEE exam 2023.

The AISSEE Exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on January 8, 2023 (Sunday). The AISSEE exam will be organized in pen and paper mode involving Multiple Choice Questions. The last date for registration and fee payment has been shifted from November 30 to December 5, 2022, for admissions to various 33 Sainik Schools across the country.

How to Apply Online for AISSEE Exam 2023

Students of classes 6 and 9 can apply for the AISSEE exam 2023 up to December 5. Aspirants who seek admission to Sainik Schools can follow the steps given below to apply online.

Step 1 - Go to the official website aissee.nta.nic.in

Step 2 - Click on the “AISSEE 2023 Application Form” tab

Step 3 - Apply for online registration by filling correct details

Step 4 - Registered candidates can directly sign in using their application form number and passcode

Step 5 - Complete the payment process

Step 6 - Download the online application form and take a printout of the same for future reference

Furthermore, the online facility to make corrections/changes in the application form for the AISSEE exam 2023 will be open from December 7 to December 11, 2022, as per the newly updated schedule. The correction window will be available as per the specified time only, failing which, students will not be able to make changes to their submitted details again.

Students studying in classes 6 & 9 are required to check the revised timetable for eligibility criteria, syllabus, and more details regarding the AISSEE exam 2023. Applicants belonging to the General/ OBC(NCL)/ Defence/ Ex-Servicemen categories need to pay Rs. 650 for the application while an amount of Rs. 500 will be paid by candidates who belong to the SC/ ST category.

