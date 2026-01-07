AISSEE 2026: NTA Released Sainik School Admissions City intimation Slip; How to Download

AISSEE Admit Card 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2026) 2026 Admission city intimation slip for classes 6 and 9 on January 6, 2026. Candidates will need to visit the official website to download the slip at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society. The slip will be provided as a PDF in the candidate portal, where they will have to use their valid application number and password to log in.

The AISSEE 2026 exam will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode on January 18, 2026. The city intimation slip is not equivalent to or a substitute for the AISSEE 2026 admit card. The city slip will include details of the exam centre city, whereas the AISSEE admit card 2026 will be released 4 to 5 days prior to the exams.