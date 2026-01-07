AISSEE 2026: NTA Released Sainik School Admissions City intimation Slip; How to Download

Key Points
- NTA has released the AISSEE 2026 Admission city intimation slip for classes 6 and 9.
- Candidates can download the PDF slip by logging in with their application number and password.
- The official website is exams.nta.nic.in-sainik-school-society.
AISSEE Admit Card 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2026) 2026 Admission city intimation slip for classes 6 and 9 on January 6, 2026. Candidates will need to visit the official website to download the slip at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society. The slip will be provided as a PDF in the candidate portal, where they will have to use their valid application number and password to log in.
The AISSEE 2026 exam will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode on January 18, 2026. The city intimation slip is not equivalent to or a substitute for the AISSEE 2026 admit card. The city slip will include details of the exam centre city, whereas the AISSEE admit card 2026 will be released 4 to 5 days prior to the exams.
AISSEE 2026 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important information related to AISSEE 2026:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|AISSEE 2026 city slip released
|Exam name
|All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)
|Board name
|National Testing Agency (NTA)
|Academic year
|2026-27
|Official website
|exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society
|City intimation slip release date
|January 6, 2026
|Exam mode
|Offline, pen-and-paper
|Classes
|
6
9
|Exam date
|January 18, 2026
|Exam fee
|
General/OBC-NCL/Defence/Ex-servicemen: INR 850
SC/ST: INR 700
How to download AISSEE 2026 City Intimation Slip?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the AISSEE 2026 city intimation slip online:
- Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society
- In the homepage, in the “LATEST NEWS’ ticker, click on the "Advance City Intimation for AISSEE-2026 is LIVE!” link
- Click on ‘Advance City Intimation for AISSEE-2026’
- Enter your AISSEE 2026 Application No. and Password
- Solve the case sensitive captcha code and sign in
- In candidate dashboard, click on the tab for city slip download
- AISSEE 2026 City Slip PDF will appear
- Review your details and download the city intimation slip
DIRECT LINK - AISSEE 2026 City Intimation Slip Login
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation