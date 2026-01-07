JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
AISSEE 2026: NTA Released Sainik School Admissions City intimation Slip; How to Download

By Laavanya Negi
Jan 7, 2026, 13:18 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the AISSEE 2026 Admission city intimation slip for classes 6 and 9. Candidates can download the PDF slip by logging in with their application number and password at the official website: exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society.

AISSEE Admit Card 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2026) 2026 Admission city intimation slip for classes 6 and 9 on January 6, 2026. Candidates will need to visit the official website to download the slip at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society. The slip will be provided as a PDF in the candidate portal, where they will have to use their valid application number and password to log in. 

The AISSEE 2026 exam will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode on January 18, 2026. The city intimation slip is not equivalent to or a substitute for the AISSEE 2026 admit card. The city slip will include details of the exam centre city, whereas the AISSEE admit card 2026 will be released 4 to 5 days prior to the exams.

AISSEE 2026 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important information related to AISSEE 2026:

Overview  Details 
Event name  AISSEE 2026 city slip released 
Exam name  All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)
Board name  National Testing Agency (NTA)
Academic year 2026-27
Official website  exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society
City intimation slip release date   January 6, 2026 
Exam mode  Offline, pen-and-paper
Classes 

6

9
Exam date  January 18, 2026
Exam fee 

General/OBC-NCL/Defence/Ex-servicemen: INR 850

SC/ST: INR 700

How to download AISSEE 2026 City Intimation Slip?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the AISSEE 2026 city intimation slip online: 

  1. Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society
  2. In the homepage, in the “LATEST NEWS’ ticker, click on the "Advance City Intimation for AISSEE-2026 is LIVE!” link
  3. Click on ‘Advance City Intimation for AISSEE-2026’
  4. Enter your AISSEE 2026 Application No. and Password
  5. Solve the case sensitive captcha code and sign in
  6. In candidate dashboard, click on the tab for city slip download 
  7. AISSEE 2026 City Slip PDF will appear
  8. Review your details and download the city intimation slip

DIRECT LINK - AISSEE 2026 City Intimation Slip Login

