AKTU Admit Card 2022 To Release Today for Left Over Examinations at aktu.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

AKTU Admit Card 2022: As per the updates, Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Technical University will issue the admit card for AKTU exams 2022. The admit card will be released for the leftover examinations of the students who did not participate in the first and second phases of the odd semester of the academic session 2021-22.

Candidates will be able to get the AKTU admit card on the official website - aktu.ac.in. They need to use their login credentials - registration number, date of birth and mobile number. To appear for the exams, candidates need to download their admit card. Once released, a direct link will also be provided on this page.

Tweet by AKTU

Recently, AKTU took to its Twitter handle and shared the notice of the availability of AKTU admit cards or leftover exams 2022. "In connection with the issue of admit cards for the left over examinations of the students who did not participate in the first and second phase examinations of the odd semester of the academic session 2021-22." the tweet reads (translated to English).



How To Download AKTU Admit Card 2022 for Left Over Examinations?

To download the admit card, candidates will have to visit the official website. It will be available only in online mode and candidates can download it by using the required credentials. Go through the steps below -

Step 1 - Go to the official website of AKTU - aktu.ac.in.

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on AKTU admit card link available.

Step 3 - A new page will appear on the screen, click on already registered tab.

Step 4 - EPR login page will be displayed.

Step 5 - Enter registration number, date of birth and mobile number.

Step 6 - The admit card will appear on the screen.

AKTU Left Over Exams

AKTU leftover exams for the first and second phases will begin on 23rd April and will conclude on 12th May 2022. AKTU leftover exams 2022 will be conducted in offline mode at different centres across the state. To appear for the exams, candidates need to download their admit card through the official site of AKTU.

