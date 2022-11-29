AKTU Registration 2022 Against Vacant Seats To Start From Dec 1, Check Details Here

AKTU Admission 2022: As per the notice released, APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will commence the registration for vacant seats from December 1, 2022. All the eligible candidates can register against the AKTU vacant seats in online mode. They can complete their AKTU registration 2022 against vacant seats at aktu.ac.in. The last date to complete the AKTU pre-registration is December 15, 2022.

“After the counselling is over, pre-registration is to be done on the seats left vacant in the private institutions as per the academic calendar of the university like the previous year,” read an official notification from AKTU. Earlier, AKTU asked institutions to confirm that students who will register are from the institute-level management quota, or else they would be removed from the enrolment process.

How To Register for AKTU Vacant Seats 2022?

Candidates can register for vacant seats at APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University in online mode only. They can go through the steps to know how to register for AKTU vacant seats -

1st Step - Go to the official website of AKTU - aktu.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the registration link.

3rd Step - Now, fill up the application form by entering the necessary details.

4th Step - Login and fill up the complete form, upload documents and pay the registration fees.

5th Step- Now, click on the submit tab and take a printout of the form.

What is the registration fees for AKTU Vacant Seats 2022 Registration?

Candidates taking admission against the vacant seats will have to pay the registration fee prescribed by the university. Candidates who have appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC), Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022, or other National Testing Agency (NTA) exams and belong to the General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and other states categories need to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,000 while applying.

Whereas the registration fee for the Scheduled Caste (ST) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates is Rs 500. Also, those who have not appeared for these exams and whose minimum academic qualifications and belong to general, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and other states categories will have to pay Rs 2,300 registration fee whereas SC and ST candidates will have to pay Rs 1,150 for admissions.

