AKTU UG Admission 2023 through CUET starts, apply soon at uptac.admissions.nic.in

AKTU UG Admission 2023: The APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has started the counselling process for admission to undergraduate programmes under the Central Universities Entrance Test 2023 (CUET) today. Candidates can apply for AKTU UG admission 2023 online at the official website: uptac.admissions.nic.in.

The university will offer admission to BTech in Biotechnology, BDes, BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, BVoc, BPharma, MBA Integrated, and MCA Integrated programmes through CUET UG scores. However, the registration for BPharmacy, MBA, and MCA integrated programmes will start later.

How to register for AKTU UG Admission 2023?

It is important to note that the OBC and EWS candidates are advised to attach a valid and up-to-date certificate to be eligible for counselling. Candidates will have to pay Rs 1000 as the application fee through credit or debit card or net banking. Check below the steps to know how to register for APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University UG admission:

Step 1: Go to the official website: uptac.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link: online registration and fee payment for UG counselling for other courses

Step 3: Enter CUET UG roll number, password, and security pin

Step 4: Fill the application form and upload the required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Submit the application form and save it for future reference

List of documents required For AKTU Counselling 2023

While participating in the counselling rounds, candidates must keep the below-mentioned documents ready with themselves:

Class 10 mark sheet and passing certificate

Class 12 mark sheet and passing certificate

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main hall ticket and scorecard

Category certificate (if necessary)

Medical certificate

Income certificate only for EWS candidates

Rural weightage certificate or domicile certificate (if applicable)

Character certificate (the document should be signed and released by the head of the institution last attended)

