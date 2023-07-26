AKTU UG Admission 2023 To Begin on July 28, Check Admission Details Here

AKTU UG Admission 2023: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will begin the admission counselling process for the undergraduate courses on July 28, 2023. Admissions are being conducted for the CUET UG 2023 courses Excluding B Pharmacy. Students who have appeared for the undergraduate entrance exams can visit the official website of the university to submit their applications.

To apply for admissions, candidates are first required to complete the registrations through the link given. Following the registrations candidates will be able to submit the application form and choices for allotment.

The AKTU 2023 applications will be available on the official website - aktu.ac.in. A direct link for candidates to submit their applications will also be available here as soon as the registration and application process begins.

AKTU UG Admission 2023 Counselling Registrations

AKTU UG registration link will be available on the official website of the university. Students who have cleared the CUET UG exams and wish to apply for admission to the AKTU undergraduate programmes can visit the official website and submit their registrations.

Registration: The link for students to register for UG admissions will be available on the official website. Candidates are required to enter all required details in the registration link given on the official website. Only after completing the registrations candidates will be able to fill out the counselling applications.

Counselling Application: After completing the registration process, candidates will be able to fill out the online application form. When filling out the applications, students need to enter their choice of college and course. The choices are to be entered in the order of preference. Allotment lists will be released based on the availability of seats, number of applicants, and average score by students in the entrance exam.

