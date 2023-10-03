Allahabad University Admission 2023 UG Cutoff Marks Released, Seat Allotment On October 5

Allahabad University Admission: Allahabad University has released the cutoff marks for the undergraduate programmes for the 2023 academic session. The cutoff marks have been released for the BA Media studies, BVoc,5 YR B.SC and M.SC, and 5YR BCA, and MCA programmes. Those who have applied for admissions to the undergraduate programmes at Allahabad University can check the cutoff marks and admission details here.

According to the schedule given, the registration and document uploading by candidates eligible for admissions based on the cutoff needs to be completed by October October 5, 2023. The document verification also needs to be completed by October 5, 2023. The seat allotment result will be announced on October 5, 2023, and candidates can complete the admissions by October 6, 2023.

Allahabad University UG admission 2023 cutoff is available on the official counselling portal - allduniv.ac.in. Students can also check the cutoff and other details through the link given here.

Allahabad University UG Admission Cutoff - Click Here

Allahabad University Cutoff Marks

Course Cutoff BA (Media Studies) UR Cut-off 157 and above All SC Candidates B.VOC. (Software Development) UR Cut-off 327 and above OBC Cut-off 70 and above SC Cut-off 45 and above ST Cut-off 50 and above EWS Cut-off 150 and above WU[EW & TW] Cut-off 200 and above, WU[EW & TW]/SP/PH/KASHMIRI MIGRANT Candidate List [28403, 536048] is Open. 5YR B.SC&M.SC (Family and Community Science) UR Cut-off 114.2 and above OBC Cut-off 72.98 and above SC Cut-off 69.2 and above ST Cut-off 73.2 and above EWS Cut-off 92.98 and above 5YR BCA and MCA (Data Science) , OBC Cut-off 250 and above EWS Cut-off 240 and above, ll WU[EW & TW] Candidates

The candidates eligible for admissions based on the cutoff released can complete the registration and document upload process through the counselling link given on the website. Candidates are required to click on the UG counselling link and complete the registration by entering the AU Candidate Login ID. Students are advised to fill in all relevant data carefully. After the registrations candidates can log in using the credentials and upload the required documents for admission purposes.

