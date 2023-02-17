Allahabad University Begins CRET 2022 Registration for PhD Admission, Get Direct Link Here

CRET 2022 Registration for Ph.D. Admission Commences: As per the latest updates, Allahabad University has started the registration process for Combined Research Entrance Test (CRET). Candidates who wish to take admission to Ph.D. courses at Allahabad University can apply on the official website i.e. allduniv.ac.in. The authorities will close CRET 2022 registrations on March 14, 2023. However, the last date to pay the fee and submit the form is March 15, 2023.

The CRET 2022 will be conducted for 43 subjects with 709 seats out of which 316 seats are in University Departments/Centres and 393 seats in Constituent Colleges of the University of Allahabad. Candidates can check out CRET 2022 Eligibility Criteria here.

Who is Eligible for CRET 2022 Ph.D. Admission?

Only eligible candidates can apply for CRET 2022 for Ph.D. Admission. Candidates can check out the CRET 2022 eligibility criteria below-

The NET/JRF candidates are required to appear in CRET Level-1 & Level-2 examinations

Teacher candidates of the University or Constituent Colleges, Army Officers, and International candidates are exempted from CRET Level-1 Test. But they must appear in the CRET Level-2 test.

How to Apply for CRET 2022 Ph.D. Admission?

Eligible candidates can apply for CRET 2022 till March 14, 2023. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to register for CRET 2022 on the official website-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. aupravesh2022.cbtexam.in

Step 2: Click on register and enter the details

Step 3: Now, log in with the registered ID and password

Step 4: Fill in the application form

Step 5: Upload the documents and pay required fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

CRET 2022 Exam Pattern

CRET 2022 Exam will be conducted in offline mode at Prayagraj only. Level 1 of the CRET 2022 Test will consist of two papers. Paper 1 will have 50 objective-type questions of 2 marks each (25 MCQs-Research Methodology, 25 MCQs- Subject Specific).

There shall not be any negative marking. Moreover, Paper-2 shall be subjective with small, medium, and long-type questions. The total marks for both papers will be 300.

