Allahabad University Counselling Registration 2023 for BSc Maths ends today, check cut off marks here

Allahabad University Admission 2023: The University of Allahabad will end the registration for admission to the BSc Mathematics programme today. Candidates can apply online at allduniv.ac.in till 2 pm. Check cut off marks here

Updated: Sep 5, 2023 12:59 IST
Allahabad University Admission 2023: The University of Allahabad will be closing the registration window for B.Sc Mathematics admission today. Candidates can fill up the counselling registration form online at the official website: allduniv.ac.in till 2 PM. The university states, "Candidates are required to visit (ecounselling.in) or the UG counselling 2023 link at the University of Allahabad website (www.allduniv.ac.in) for registration and counselling." 

As per the released schedule for Allahabad BSc Maths admission, the verification and fee submission also began on September 4, 2023. They can get documents verified and submit a fee by tomorrow - September 6, 2023. The admission will be based on merit and subject to the availability of seats. 

Allahabad University B.Sc Mathematics admission 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

List of documents required for Allahabad University UG admission 2023

All the registered and selected candidates are required to carry the below mentioned documents for verification: 

  • Scanned copy of marksheet and certificate of high school (10th)
  • Scanned copy of marksheet and certificate of intermediate (12th)
  • Scanned copy of transfer/migration certificate or affidavit in case of private students
  • Scanned copy of the undertaking for gap year, if applicable
  • Scanned copy of recent caste certificate
  • Scanned copy of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate
  • Scanned copy of Aadhar card
  • Scanned copy of anti-ragging undertaking
  • Scanned copy of undertaking for transfer/migration certificate, EWS, non-creamy layer, if applicable
  • ABC ID number

Allahabad University BSc Maths Admission Cut off 

Candidates can check the table to know the category-wise cutoff for BSc Mathematics admission: 

Categories

Cut-off marks

All categories (UR)

524 and above

Other Backward Classes (OBC)

478 and above

Scheduled Caste (SC)

339 and above

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

51 and above

Also Read: Allahabad University Cut-off 2023 Out for BA, BA Media Studies, and 5Yr BCA MCA; Check Category-wise cut-off, schedule
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
