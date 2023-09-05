Allahabad University Counselling Registration 2023 for BSc Maths ends today, check cut off marks here

Allahabad University Admission 2023: The University of Allahabad will be closing the registration window for B.Sc Mathematics admission today. Candidates can fill up the counselling registration form online at the official website: allduniv.ac.in till 2 PM. The university states, "Candidates are required to visit (ecounselling.in) or the UG counselling 2023 link at the University of Allahabad website (www.allduniv.ac.in) for registration and counselling."

As per the released schedule for Allahabad BSc Maths admission, the verification and fee submission also began on September 4, 2023. They can get documents verified and submit a fee by tomorrow - September 6, 2023. The admission will be based on merit and subject to the availability of seats.

List of documents required for Allahabad University UG admission 2023

All the registered and selected candidates are required to carry the below mentioned documents for verification:

Scanned copy of marksheet and certificate of high school (10th)

Scanned copy of marksheet and certificate of intermediate (12th)

Scanned copy of transfer/migration certificate or affidavit in case of private students

Scanned copy of the undertaking for gap year, if applicable

Scanned copy of recent caste certificate

Scanned copy of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate

Scanned copy of Aadhar card

Scanned copy of anti-ragging undertaking

Scanned copy of undertaking for transfer/migration certificate, EWS, non-creamy layer, if applicable

ABC ID number

Allahabad University BSc Maths Admission Cut off

Candidates can check the table to know the category-wise cutoff for BSc Mathematics admission:

Categories Cut-off marks All categories (UR) 524 and above Other Backward Classes (OBC) 478 and above Scheduled Caste (SC) 339 and above Scheduled Tribe (ST) 51 and above

