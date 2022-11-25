Allahabad University PG 2022: Counselling Registration Begins Today, Check details at allduniv.ac.in

Allahabad University PG Admission 2022: The University of Allahabad commences the registration for online counselling for 2022-23 batch admissions to various Postgraduate programmes today, November 25, 2022. Interested candidates have the chance to apply online for the PG courses and document uploading process.

As per the counselling schedule released by the University of Allahabad, the registration process has been started for PG courses like MA Vocal, MA Sitar/Table, MPA Vocal, MPA Sita/Table, MA Journalism & Mass Communication, and MA Medieval & Modern History.

UoA PG Counselling Registration 2022 - Click Here

How to Apply for PG Counselling 2022:

Candidates who desire to get admission to various PG courses at Allahabad University must follow these steps to participate in the further counselling process -

Step 1 - Visit the official webpage

Step 2 - Click on the CUET PG Online Counselling Link 2022

Step 3 - Register yourself for MA programmes

Step 4 - After registration is done, upload the necessary documents

Step 5 - Proceed to pay the registration fee

Step 6 - Submit and keep a copy for further reference

Allahabad University announced that the physical verification of original documents will be done in the department at the time of enrollment. Moreover, the admission of the candidates can be cancelled under conditions like falsehood/ discrepancy/fraud found in their application process.

Participating candidates are allowed to complete the counselling process from November 25 to November 27. The online portal for PG Counselling 2022 is opened on the main website of Allahabad University. Candidates need to check the online site for more information related to the eligibility criteria and further process of online PG counselling.

