Allahabad University PGAT 2022 Application Date Extended, Register by 8th July at aupravesh2022.in

Allahabad University PGAT 2022 Application Date Extended: In line with the requests received from candidates, the University of Allahabad has decided to extend the Allahabad University PGAT 2022 Application Date. As per the official update, Allahabad University Postgraduate Admission Test, PGAT 2022 online registration and application dates have been extended till 8th July 2022. All candidates who wish to join the postgraduate level programmes offered by the varsity are advised to complete the online registration process for AU PGAT 2022 online by visiting the official website. The university has launched a dedicated portal for Allahabad University PGAT 2022 Application Process and can be accessed at aupravesh2022.in. Alternatively, a direct link to the application website is also placed below:

Allahabad University PGAT 2022 Application Portal - Direct Link (Available Now)

Application Date Extended by a Week

As per the earlier timeline the application process for Allahabad University PGAT 2022 entrance test was to conclude on 1st July 2022. However, upon receiving multiple representations and requests from the candidates, the university has decided to extend the same by a week. Candidates who are yet to complete the registration process and fill the online application form, will have time until Friday to do so. Candidates should note that AU PGAT 2022 is a mandatory screening test that will be used by the varsity to screen applicants for admission to Engineering, Commerce, Arts, Management, CSIT, law and several other courses.

How to Register for Allahabad University PGAT 2022?

To make the Allahabad University PGAT 2022 Application process simpler, the varsity has launched a dedicated portal from where online registration and application can be completed. The online application form for Allahabad University PGAT 2022 is available on aupravesh2022.in. After reaching the website, candidates need to select PGAT I/II from the drop down list and click on Proceed Button. On the next page, locate and click on registration button which is flashing in red. Upon clicking on it, you will be taken to a new page with Registration Form. Register yourself on the portal by providing basic details. You will receive your login credentials on your email, use them to log onto the website. After logging in, candidates will be able to fill the online application form for AU PGAT 2022. Upload supporting documents and pay the requisite amount of application fee for AU PGAT 2022. Submit the form and pay the fee online to complete the process.

