Allahabad University PhD Admission 2026: Registration Starts Tomorrow, Check Eligibility, How to Apply
The University of Allahabad will begin the online registration process for doctoral programs admissions tomorrow, September 2. Students can submit their AU PhD application form 2026 for the academic session.
The University of Allahabad, AU, will start the online application process for PhD programmes from tomorrow, September 2, 2026. The eligible candidates can submit their AU PhD registration form 2026 for the 2026-27 academic session on the official website allduniv.ac.in. The university has already released an official notification to confirm the admission schedule for the upcoming session. Candidates will have a total of twenty-four days to complete and submit their registration forms online on the official website of AU. The Allahabad University PhD registration 2026 last date is September 25, 2026. Candidates must fill the registration before the last date and not wait for the AU PhD admission 2026 last moment to do the needful.
Seat Reservations will be Applicable as per the Government of India and UGC norms:
|
Category
|
Reservation Percentage
|
Scheduled Castes (SC)
|
15%
|
Scheduled Tribes (ST)
|
7.5%
|
Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer)
|
27%
|
Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)
|
10%
|
Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwD)
|
5% (Horizontal Reservation)
Check: Allahabad University PhD Admission 2026 Official Notice
Allahabad University PhD Admission 2026 Official Website
Candidates can find the direct link on the official website at allduniv.ac.in to apply for the PhD programme, check out the below mentioned details for more understanding
- Review Guidelines: Carefully read the Allahabad University PhD admission brochure 2026 to understand all administrative rules, subject lists, and test score requirements before you begin.
- Visit Official Website: Access the official registration portal at allduniv.ac.in.
- Complete Registration: Follow the online process to complete their registration, upload necessary documents, and pay the required fee for confirmation.
- Applying in Multiple Subjects: If a candidate wish to apply for more than one research subject, they must submit a separate application form and pay an additional fee for each subject.
AU PhD Eligibility Criteria
To apply for a PhD at Allahabad University, start by confirming candidates eligibility, as the university accepts valid scores from national-level entrance tests like UGC NET, CSIR-NET, GATE, and other approved exams. Before applying for the programme, carefully read the admission brochure on the official website to understand all administrative rules and subject requirements. Once the candidate has all the clarity, visit the registration portal to complete their application, upload all their necessary documents, and pay the registration fee. If a candidate is interested in applying for more than one research subject, they must submit a separate application and pay an additional registration fee for each subject.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.