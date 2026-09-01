Allahabad University PhD Admission 2026: Registration Starts Tomorrow, Check Eligibility, How to Apply

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The University of Allahabad will begin the online registration process for doctoral programs admissions tomorrow, September 2. Students can submit their AU PhD application form 2026 for the academic session.

The University of Allahabad, AU, will start the online application process for PhD programmes from tomorrow, September 2, 2026. The eligible candidates can submit their AU PhD registration form 2026 for the 2026-27 academic session on the official website allduniv.ac.in. The university has already released an official notification to confirm the admission schedule for the upcoming session. Candidates will have a total of twenty-four days to complete and submit their registration forms online on the official website of AU. The Allahabad University PhD registration 2026 last date is September 25, 2026. Candidates must fill the registration before the last date and not wait for the AU PhD admission 2026 last moment to do the needful. Seat Reservations will be Applicable as per the Government of India and UGC norms:

Category Reservation Percentage Scheduled Castes (SC) 15% Scheduled Tribes (ST) 7.5% Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer) 27% Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) 10% Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwD) 5% (Horizontal Reservation) Check: Allahabad University PhD Admission 2026 Official Notice Allahabad University PhD Admission 2026 Official Website Candidates can find the direct link on the official website at allduniv.ac.in to apply for the PhD programme, check out the below mentioned details for more understanding Review Guidelines: Carefully read the Allahabad University PhD admission brochure 2026 to understand all administrative rules, subject lists, and test score requirements before you begin.

Visit Official Website: Access the official registration portal at allduniv.ac.in.

Complete Registration: Follow the online process to complete their registration, upload necessary documents, and pay the required fee for confirmation.

Applying in Multiple Subjects: If a candidate wish to apply for more than one research subject, they must submit a separate application form and pay an additional fee for each subject.