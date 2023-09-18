Allahabad University UG Admission 2023: BA, BCA Cutoff Released, Registration and Document Uploading Begin

Allahabad University UG Cutoff: Allahabad University has released the BA and BCA cutoff list for undergraduate admissions. Candidates who have applied for admission to the undergraduate programmes can check the cutoffs for the BA, and BCA programmes on the official website of the university.

According to the cutoff list released, the registration, document uploading, and document verification will be conducted from September 19 to 20, 2023. Candidates eligible for admissions can complete the fee submission based on the allotment list released from September 19 to 20, 2023.

Candidates can check the CUET UG cutoffs for the BA and BCA programmes through the cutoff link given on the official website - allduniv.ac.in. Students can also check the cutoff marks and the admission schedule below.

Allahabad University UG Admission Cutoff - Click Here

Allahabad University UG Cutoff 2023

Course Category Cutoff Registration and document uploading Document verification Seat allotment and fee submission BA OBC 415 September 18 to 19, 2023 September 18 to 19, 2023 September 19 to 20, 2023 SC 28 EWS 395 BCA UR 428 September 18 to 19, 2023 September 18 to 19, 2023 September 19 to 20, 2023 OBC 347 SC 165 ST, EWS 355.8

Allahabad University Admission Documents Required

When reporting for the admission process candidates need to carry with them the following documents.

Class 10 and 12 marksheet and certificate

transfer/ Migration certificate

Undertaking of gap year

Caste certificate

EWS Certificate

Aadhar card

Anti-ragging undertaking

Undertaking of transfer/ migration certificate, EWS, non-creamy layer

ABC ID number

