Allahabad University UG Admission 2023: BA, BCA Cutoff Released, Registration and Document Uploading Begin

Allahabad University UG Cutoff: Allahabad University has released the BA and BCA cutoff list for undergraduate admissions. Candidates who have applied for admission to the undergraduate programmes can check the cutoffs for the BA, and BCA programmes on the official website of the university.
According to the cutoff list released, the registration, document uploading, and document verification will be conducted from September 19 to 20, 2023. Candidates eligible for admissions can complete the fee submission based on the allotment list released from September 19 to 20, 2023.
Candidates can check the CUET UG cutoffs for the BA and BCA programmes through the cutoff link given on the official website - allduniv.ac.in. Students can also check the cutoff marks and the admission schedule below.
Allahabad University UG Cutoff 2023
|
Course
|
Category
|
Cutoff
|
Registration and document uploading
|
Document verification
|
Seat allotment and fee submission
|
BA
|
OBC
|
415
|
September 18 to 19, 2023
|
September 18 to 19, 2023
|
September 19 to 20, 2023
|
SC
|
28
|
EWS
|
395
|
BCA
|
UR
|
428
|
September 18 to 19, 2023
|
September 18 to 19, 2023
|
September 19 to 20, 2023
|
OBC
|
347
|
SC
|
165
|
ST, EWS
|
355.8
Allahabad University Admission Documents Required
When reporting for the admission process candidates need to carry with them the following documents.
- Class 10 and 12 marksheet and certificate
- transfer/ Migration certificate
- Undertaking of gap year
- Caste certificate
- EWS Certificate
- Aadhar card
- Anti-ragging undertaking
- Undertaking of transfer/ migration certificate, EWS, non-creamy layer
- ABC ID number
