Allahabad University UG Counselling 2022 Registration Begins at allduniv.ac.in, Apply for LLB courses Soon

    Updated: Nov 13, 2022 15:23 IST
    Allahabad University UG Counselling 2022: The University of Allahabad has begun counselling registration for undergraduate LLB course in online mode. Candidates can register for Allahabad University UG counselling registration 2022 at allahabad.univ.ac.in. According to the official schedule, the window for Allahabad University UG counselling registration and uploading of documents will continue till 13th November 2022 (11.30 AM). 

    The Allahabad University UG allotment list will also be released on 13th November 2022. Earlier, the cut-off for all categories was also released. As per the official website Allahabad University UG counselling cutoff for BA LLB - (UR) is 603.17507 and above, 468.195154 and above for scheduled caste (SC) category and 354.076728 and above for the scheduled tribe (ST).

    Allahabad University UG Counselling 2022 Dates 

    Event

    Date

    Online registration and uploading of documents

    Till 13th November 2022 

    AU University BA LLB Counselling and allotment

    13th November 2022 (11:30 am to 5 pm)

    Fee submission

    13th to 14th November 2022 (5 pm)

    How To Register for Allahabad University UG Counselling 2022 for BA LLB?

    This is the first time that Allahabad University is using CUET score as an cut-off medium for admissions to UG courses. They can go through the steps to know how to register for Allahabad University UG Counselling 2022 for BA LLB - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of Allahabad University – allduniv.ac.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepgae, click on - CUET-UG/PG/ Professional Courses Online Counselling 2022 Link. 
    • 3rd Step - Register, then login and upload the documents required documents. 
    • 4th Step - Pay the registration fees and submit the form. 

    Candidates are required to carry their original scanned copy of these documents - CUET admit card, score card, class 10 and 12 marksheets, transfer or migration certificate, undertaking for gap year (if needed), caste/category certificate (if needed), EWS certificate (if needed), aadhar card and anti-ragging undertaking.

