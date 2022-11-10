Allahabad University UG Counselling 2022 Registration To Begin Tomorrow, Check BA Schedule Here

Allahabad University UG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the University of Allahabad (UoA) will start the online counselling of Allahabad University for admission to undergraduate (BA) courses from tomorrow - 11th November 2022. Candidates can register for Allahabad University UG counselling registration 2022 in online mode at allahabad.univ.ac.in.

Along with the Allahabad University UG counselling schedule, the university has also released the BA cut-off marks 2022 as 743 and above. This time, Allahabad university will offer UG admission 2022 through CUET UG scores for BA, BSc, BSc Home Science, BCom, BPE (Physical Education), BCA, BVoc (Vocational) courses.

Allahabad University UG Counselling 2022 Tweet

Important Notice Regarding CUET UG 2022 pic.twitter.com/B3d1qPxlxQ — University of Allahabad (@UoA_Official) November 9, 2022

Allahabad University UG Counselling 2022 Dates

Events Dates Allahabad University UG Counselling Registration 11th November 2022 Uploading of documents 11th to 12th November 2022 ( Till 11.30 AM) Allahabad University UG Counselling Verification of documents 12th November 2022 (11.30 AM to 5 PM) Allahabad University UG Counselling Admission Fee submission 12th to 13th November 2022 (5 PM)

Documents Required for Allahabad University UG Counselling 2022

Candidates must keep the following documents for verification purposes. They must carry the original as well as the scanned copies of the below-mentioned documents. Only after the documents are verified by the officials, candidates will be able to pay the Allahabad University UG counselling fees. Go through the list of the documents mentioned below -

CUET admit card

CUET scorecard

Class 10 marksheet and certificate

Class 12th marksheet and certificate

Aadhaar card

Transfer certificate

Migration certificate

Undertaking for a gap year (if applicable)

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Anti-ragging undertaking

How To Register for Allahabad University UG Counselling 2022?

Candidates will be granted admission in Allahabad University in BA programmes based on merit and seat availability. To register for Allahabad University BA counselling, candidates will be required to visit the official website of the university - allduniv.ac.in and click on the link CUET UG, PG, professional courses counselling 2022, or the website ecounselling.in. Also, they need to pay the fees for Allahabad University UG admission to successfully submit the counselling form.

