    Allahabad University UG Counselling 2022 Registration To Begin Tomorrow, Check BA Schedule Here

    Allahabad University UG Counselling 2022: AU will commence the BA registration for Allahabad University admission counselling from tomorrow - 11th Nov 2022. Candidates can register and pay the Allahabad University UG admission counselling fee at allahabad.univ.ac.in. Know updates here 

    Updated: Nov 10, 2022 12:56 IST
    Allahabad University UG Counselling 2022 Registration
    Allahabad University UG Counselling 2022 Registration

    Allahabad University UG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the University of Allahabad (UoA) will start the online counselling of Allahabad University for admission to undergraduate (BA) courses from tomorrow - 11th November 2022. Candidates can register for Allahabad University UG counselling registration 2022 in online mode at allahabad.univ.ac.in.

    Along with the Allahabad University UG counselling schedule, the university has also released the BA cut-off marks 2022 as 743 and above. This time, Allahabad university will offer UG admission 2022 through CUET UG scores for BA, BSc, BSc Home Science, BCom, BPE (Physical Education), BCA, BVoc (Vocational) courses.

    Allahabad University UG Counselling 2022 Dates 

    Events 

    Dates

    Allahabad University UG Counselling Registration

    11th November 2022

    Uploading of documents

    11th to 12th November 2022 ( Till 11.30 AM)

    Allahabad University UG Counselling Verification of documents

    12th November 2022 (11.30 AM to 5 PM)

    Allahabad University UG Counselling Admission Fee submission

    12th to 13th November 2022 (5 PM)

    Documents Required for Allahabad University UG Counselling 2022

    Candidates must keep the following documents for verification purposes. They must carry the original as well as the scanned copies of the below-mentioned documents. Only after the documents are verified by the officials, candidates will be able to pay the Allahabad University UG counselling fees. Go through the list of the documents mentioned below -

    • CUET admit card
    • CUET scorecard
    • Class 10 marksheet and certificate 
    • Class 12th marksheet and certificate
    • Aadhaar card
    • Transfer certificate 
    • Migration certificate 
    • Undertaking for a gap year (if applicable)
    • Caste certificate (if applicable)
    • Anti-ragging undertaking

    How To Register for Allahabad University UG Counselling 2022? 

    Candidates will be granted admission in Allahabad University in BA programmes based on merit and seat availability. To register for Allahabad University BA counselling, candidates will be required to visit the official website of the university - allduniv.ac.in and click on the link CUET UG, PG, professional courses counselling 2022, or the website ecounselling.in. Also, they need to pay the fees for Allahabad University UG admission to successfully submit the counselling form.  

