Alliance School of Business Registrations 2023 Open for BBA, BCom, Get Direct Link Here

    As per the announcement, the Alliance School of Business is now inviting online applications for the BBA and BCom programmes. The deadline to apply on the online portal is January 31, 2023. Eligible candidates can register for the 2023 session. Check the direct link along with the admission process given below. 

    Updated: Jan 17, 2023 18:48 IST
    Alliance School of Business: The UGC-recognized Alliance University of Bangalore, Karnataka has opened admission forms for full-time programmes such as Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) for the academic session 2023. 

    The latest notification stated that interested and eligible candidates can now apply for the Alliance School of Business for admissions to BBA and BCom programmes in online mode hosted on the official website. Moreover, the online applications are only available for a specific period of time i.e. January 31, 2023. 

    Alliance Business School Application Form 2023 - Click Here

    Steps to Apply for Alliance University 2023 BBA, BCom Courses

    Aspirants who are seeking admission to BBA and BCom courses for the academic session 2023 can register for their course of preference on the official website. Here are a few simple steps to apply for the Alliance School of Business.

    Step 1 - Visit the main website alliance.edu.in

    Step 2 - Click on the “Apply Now” tab given on the Alliance University webpage

    Step 3 - A new page will be opened where you have to choose the course BBA or BCom

    Step 4 - Then admission form will be opened for the UG course 2023

    Step 5 - Register by selecting the course of your choice and enter your name, mobile, email, etc

    Step 6 - Submit and then proceed further to the complete registration form

    Step 7 - Upload documents as suggested

    Step 8 - Pay the fee for applying at the Alliance Business School

    Step 9 - After successful submission, take a printout for further usage

    Alliance School of Business Eligibility Criteria 2023

    Candidates should have passed Pre-University/ Higher Secondary/ 10+2 Examinations or any equivalent exam from an acknowledged Board or Council in any discipline. The minimum number of marks required is 50% marks (45% for reserved category) in the subjects taken in 12th standard or equivalent.

    Alliance School of Business Fee Structure 2023

    The Alliance University Undergraduate application form can be filled in online mode latest by January 31. An application fee of Rs 1000 will be paid while submitting the application form by the candidate. 

    Also, the BBA programme fee will be Rs 9 lakhs for a duration of 3 years whereas Rs 6 lakhs are the course fee for the BCom programme. Both programmes are for three years. 

    Alliance University Selection Process 2023

    Candidates who fulfil the prescribed eligibility criteria are required to appear for the further round of the Alliance Admission Selection Process which includes the Alliance University Scholastic Aptitude Test (AUSAT) as well as a Personal Interview. The final selection to BBA and BCom programmes will be on the basis of the candidate's overall performance in the Alliance admission selection process.

