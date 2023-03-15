Ambedkar University Delhi Admission 2023 Begins, Check List of UG Courses and Eligibility Here

Ambedkar University Delhi Admission 2023: As per the latest updates, Dr. BR Ambedkar University has started the admission process for Undergraduate (UG) Courses for the academic year 2023-24. The University will accept admission to 18 courses through Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Eligible candidates can apply for UG Courses on the official website of i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in and aud.ac.in

The National Testing Agency has extended the last date for CUET 2023 Registration till March 31, 2023. Till now, over 168 universities have opted for CUET 2023, including 44 central universities and 31 state universities. The authorities have released the course-wise eligibility criteria. Candidates can check out the eligibility below.

Ambedkar University Delhi Admission 2023: Course and Eligibility

Course Eligibility Bachelor of Vocation (Tourism And Hospitality) Candidates must appear in CUET UG 2023. Applicants need to have passed the Class 12 examination from a recognised Board. Merit will be calculated by considering the CUET UG 2023 score obtained in Section III - General test. Bachelor Of Business Administration (BBA) Candidates must appear in [CUET(UG)] - 2023. Applicants need to have passed the Class 12 examination with at least 50% marks from CBSE, DBSE or any recognised Board. Relaxation of 5% marks for SC/ST/PwBD/Delhi-OBC(NCL)/Defence/Kashmiri Migrant. Merit will be calculated by considering the CUET UG 2023 score obtained in the combination of Section IA: English and Section III: General Test Bachelor Of Arts (Sustainable Urbanism) Candidates must appear in [CUET(UG)] - 2023. Applicants need to have passed the Class 12 examination with at least 50% marks from CBSE, DBSE or any recognised Board. Relaxation of 5% marks for SC/ST/PwBD/Delhi-OBC(NCL)/Defence/Kashmiri Migrant. Merit will be calculated by considering the CUET UG 2023 score obtained Bachelor Of Arts (Law And Politics) Section IA: English Section II: Best score of any three of the 27 domain specific subjects Bachelor Of Arts (Global Studies)Bachelor Of Arts (Social Sciences)Bachelor Of Arts (Honours) History -Bachelor Of Arts (Honours) PsychologyBachelor Of Arts (Honours) Social Sciences And HumanitiesBachelor Of Arts (Honours) SociologyBachelor Of Arts (Honours) Political ScienceBachelor Of Arts (Honours) Economics Section IA: Any one language. Section II: Best score of any three of the 27 domain specific subjects. Bachelor Of Arts (Honours) English - Section IA: EnglishSection II - Best score of any three of the 27 domain specific subjects listed in section II Bachelor Of Arts (Honours) Mathematics - Section II - Mathematics and Best score of any three of the 27 domain specific subjects either from Section II or Section IA. Applicants should have passed the Class 12 exam with at least 50% marks any recognised Board with at least 60% marks in mathematics. Relaxation of 5% marks for SC/ST/PwBD/Delhi-OBC(NCL)/Defence/Kashmiri Migrant) Bachelor Of Arts (Honours) Hindi - Section IA: Hindi.Section II: Best score of any three of the 27 domain specific subjects

