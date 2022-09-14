Ambedkar University UG Admission 2022 Registrations Commence, Apply at aud.ac.in

Ambedkar University Admissions 2022: Delhi’s Dr. BR Ambedkar University has started the online registration process for the admissions to the Undergraduate programmes for the 2022-23 academic year. Students must note that the university is conducting the admissions to the undergraduate programmes through the CUET scores. Candidates who have appeared for the CUET Exams and wish to secure an admission at the university can visit the official website of the university to complete the registration and application process.

As per the schedule released the the last date for the students to submit the applications for the UG programmes is October 12, 2022. The link for students to complete the Ambedkar University UG Admission applications is available on the official website - aud.ac.in.

AUD 2022 Registration Link

To complete the Ambedkar University admission applications students are first required to login using their CUET 2022 Registration details and fill in the application form. As mentioned students will be allotted seats based on the marks secured by them in the CUET 2022 examinations.

Ambedkar University Admission Official Notification

Ambedkar University 2022 Applications

The Ambedkar University Admission 2022 application form is available on the official website of the university. Candidates can visit the Admission section on the homepage and login to complete the application process. Students can check the application process provided below to complete the Ambedkar University UG admission application process.

Step 1: Visit the Ambedkar University official website

Step 2: Click on the Admission 2022 section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on UG Admissions and then click on the ‘Online Application Form’ link

Step 4: Login using the CUET 2022 Registration details

Step 5: Complete the CUET 2022 application form

Step 6: Submit the fee as required and click on the final submission

Detailed application instruction

The counselling/ allotment list will be released based on the choices entered by the students in the application form. Students must make sure that they select the course of their preference. Further details regarding the admissions to Ambedkar University will be available on this page.

