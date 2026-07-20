AMU CUET Cut Off 2026 Released for Under Graduate Courses; Direct Link to Check Course-Wise PDF Here
AMU CUET Cut Off 2026: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has released course-wise merit lists and firm lists for CUET UG undergraduate admissions on amucontrollerexams.com. AMU evaluates candidates using normalized CUET scores to publish round-wise Firm Lists (provisionally selected) and Chance Memos (waitlisted). Selected candidates must verify documents and pay fees online within the stipulated timeframe to confirm admission.
AMU CUET Cut Off 2026: The course-wise merit list and firm list of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has been announced for the undergraduate admission process which is going on via CUET UG. The students who appeared for CUET UG and are registered for counseling at AMU can see their allotment and firm list via the official website (amucontrollerexams.com). Unlike other universities, which declare the raw cutoff scorecard, the Aligarh Muslim University evaluates the students’ scores according to the CUET subject score normalized marks for the issuance of round-wise Firm List (candidates provisionally selected) and Chance Memo List (candiates in the waiting list).
These candidates included in the firm list need to go for the seat acceptance and documentation verification online within the prescribed time frame to secure their provisional admission; otherwise, in case of not accepting the seat or paying the admission fees, the candidate’s allotted branch would be lost and those in the wait-listed position would be promoted.
How to Check AMU CUET Merit & Firm Lists?
To Check AMU CUET Merit & firm lists follow the steps given below:
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Open up your internet browser and navigate to the official website at www.amucontrollerexams.com.
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Navigate to and click on the “Display of Firm Admission Lists” link found on the home page.
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Click on “Through CUET UG” in the general admission list section for undergraduates.
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Select your course’s faculty from which you can download the firm list in PDF format.
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Find your assigned CUET roll number in the firm list PDF.
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Make fee payment through online process if your roll number is selected.
AMU CUET UG 2026: Expected Cut-Off
AMU will assess candidates according to the normalized or raw CUET subject scores that will be correlated with particular undergraduate courses such as B.A. (Hons), B.Sc. (Hons), and B.Voc. The cut-off range varies greatly for male and female candidates.
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Program
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Category
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Gender
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Safe Score Range (Out of 250)
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B.A. (Hons) Arts / Social Sciences
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Unreserved (UR)
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Boys
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175 – 195
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B.A. (Hons) Arts / Social Sciences
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Unreserved (UR)
|
Girls
|
170 – 190
|
B.Sc. (Hons) Science
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Unreserved (UR)
|
Boys
|
165 – 190
|
B.Sc. (Hons) Science
|
Unreserved (UR)
|
Girls
|
160 – 185
|
B.A. (Hons) Foreign Languages
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Unreserved (UR)
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Boys / Girls
|
150 – 175
|
B.Voc. Programs
|
Unreserved (UR)
|
Boys / Girls
|
145 – 165
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B.A. / B.Sc. (Hons)
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OBC Category
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Boys / Girls
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145 – 178
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B.A. / B.Sc. (Hons)
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SC / ST Category
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Boys / Girls
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110 – 155
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.