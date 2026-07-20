AMU CUET Cut Off 2026 Released for Under Graduate Courses; Direct Link to Check Course-Wise PDF Here

AMU CUET Cut Off 2026: The course-wise merit list and firm list of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has been announced for the undergraduate admission process which is going on via CUET UG. The students who appeared for CUET UG and are registered for counseling at AMU can see their allotment and firm list via the official website (amucontrollerexams.com). Unlike other universities, which declare the raw cutoff scorecard, the Aligarh Muslim University evaluates the students’ scores according to the CUET subject score normalized marks for the issuance of round-wise Firm List (candidates provisionally selected) and Chance Memo List (candiates in the waiting list).

These candidates included in the firm list need to go for the seat acceptance and documentation verification online within the prescribed time frame to secure their provisional admission; otherwise, in case of not accepting the seat or paying the admission fees, the candidate’s allotted branch would be lost and those in the wait-listed position would be promoted.