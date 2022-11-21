    AMU UG Counselling Registration 2022 Begins for CUET Candidates, Get Direct Link Here

    AMU UG Admission 2022: AMU has started the counselling registration for UG courses for the CUET qualified candidates in online mode. They can complete their AMU UG counselling registration 2022 at amu.ac.in. Know updates here 

    Updated: Nov 21, 2022 15:49 IST
    AMU UG Admission 2022: The Aligarh Muslim University commenced the AMU counselling registrations for undergraduate courses in online mode. Candidates who appeared and qualified in the Common university entrance test ( CUET) can register for AMU counselling at amu.ac.in. The AMY UG counselling registration window will remain open till November 21st 2022. To register, candidates will have to fill in the asked details and upload the necessary documents.

    While AMU UG counselling registration 2022, candidates will also have to pay the fees to submit the form. Also, a penalty will be charged in case of late submission of AMU UG counselling registration form. If the documents get rejected, candidates will be required to re-submit their documents for re-verification. 

    AMU UG Counselling Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    AMU UG Counselling Dates 2022 

    Events

    Dates

    AMU UG counselling  document verification

    November 22nd to 23rd 2022 

    Re-submission of documents (if rejected)

    November 24th 2022

    Verification of re-submitted documents

    November 25th 2022

    Release of first-merit list

    November 26th to 27th 2022

    Payment of admission fee (for students selected under first-merit list)

    November 28th to 29th 2022

    Late date of fee submission with late charges

    November 30th 2022

    How to Register for AMU UG Counselling? 

    Candidates are required to register themselves for admission in online mode. They can visit the official website of AMU i.e. amu.ac.in. The officials have prescribed these simple instructions to register and fill in the preferences - 

    • Step1: Visit the official website amu.ac.in. 
    • Step2: Go to the Admission window and click on the AMU Registration link.
    • Step3: Enter the details - Roll no, application number, and Date of birth. 
    • Step4: Generate the login credentials.
    • Step5: After Registration, upload documents, fill in preferences and pay the fees. 
    • Step6: Submit the application form and download the confirmation
    • Step7: Take a few printouts for future reference.

    Documents Required for AMU UG Counselling 2022 

    To participate in the counselling of Aligarh Muslim University for UG admission, candidates must keep the below-mentioned documents ready with themselves. Without uploading these, candidates application will not be accepted. Check list of documents below - 

    • CUET Admit Card 
    • CUET Scorecard 
    • Class 10th mark sheets and certificates 
    • Class 12th mark sheets and certificates
    • Recent passport size photograph
    • One photo ID card
    • Domicile certificate
    • Caste certificate, if applicable 

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
