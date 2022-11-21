AMU UG Counselling Registration 2022 Begins for CUET Candidates, Get Direct Link Here

AMU UG Admission 2022: The Aligarh Muslim University commenced the AMU counselling registrations for undergraduate courses in online mode. Candidates who appeared and qualified in the Common university entrance test ( CUET) can register for AMU counselling at amu.ac.in. The AMY UG counselling registration window will remain open till November 21st 2022. To register, candidates will have to fill in the asked details and upload the necessary documents.

While AMU UG counselling registration 2022, candidates will also have to pay the fees to submit the form. Also, a penalty will be charged in case of late submission of AMU UG counselling registration form. If the documents get rejected, candidates will be required to re-submit their documents for re-verification.

AMU UG Counselling Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

AMU UG Counselling Dates 2022

Events Dates AMU UG counselling document verification November 22nd to 23rd 2022 Re-submission of documents (if rejected) November 24th 2022 Verification of re-submitted documents November 25th 2022 Release of first-merit list November 26th to 27th 2022 Payment of admission fee (for students selected under first-merit list) November 28th to 29th 2022 Late date of fee submission with late charges November 30th 2022

How to Register for AMU UG Counselling?

Candidates are required to register themselves for admission in online mode. They can visit the official website of AMU i.e. amu.ac.in. The officials have prescribed these simple instructions to register and fill in the preferences -

Step1: Visit the official website amu.ac.in.

Step2 : Go to the Admission window and click on the AMU Registration link.

Step3: Enter the details - Roll no, application number, and Date of birth.

Step4: Generate the login credentials.

Step5: After Registration, upload documents, fill in preferences and pay the fees.

Step6: Submit the application form and download the confirmation

Step7: Take a few printouts for future reference.

Documents Required for AMU UG Counselling 2022

To participate in the counselling of Aligarh Muslim University for UG admission, candidates must keep the below-mentioned documents ready with themselves. Without uploading these, candidates application will not be accepted. Check list of documents below -

CUET Admit Card

CUET Scorecard

Class 10th mark sheets and certificates

Class 12th mark sheets and certificates

Recent passport size photograph

One photo ID card

Domicile certificate

Caste certificate, if applicable

