Andhra Pradesh and Australia Join Hands for Inclusive Education Mental Health and Global Skills

Andhra Pradesh and Australia have taken an important step to work more closely in education and youth development. On Sunday both sides signed a set of Memorandums of Understanding in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Education Information Technology and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh and Australia's Assistant Minister for International Education Citizenship Customs and Multicultural Affairs Julian Hill. These agreements focus on inclusive education, student mental health and skill development. Together agreement focuses on inclusive education, student mental health and skill development. Together they aim to help students learn better, feel supported and prepare for jobs in India and beyond. Read the article to know further information.

One of the key agreements brings together UNSW Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalam and Samgra Shiksha Andhra Pradesh. The goal is to improve inclusive education in the state. This partnership will help teachers better support children with autism and other neurodiverse learning needs. It will do this through special training, professional development and useful teaching resources. This can help classrooms become more welcoming and effective for every learner.

Another agreement was signed between the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education and Australia's Rebound. Under this plan the state will launch a technology enabled pilot project in selected higher education institutions. The project will give students confidential access to mental health resources, wellness assessment tools and virtual counselling services. Nara Lokes said that academic success must go hand in hand with emotional wellbeing. He also said students should be able to seek help safely and without stigma. The pilot programme will be offered free of cost.