Andhra Pradesh Govt Approves Degree College for Vedullapalli Hearing-Impaired Students
The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved the Vedullapalli Junior College for Hearing-Impaired Students into a degree college.
Andhra Pradesh Govt Approves Degree College: In a major boost to inclusive higher education, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved the establishment of a Government Degree College for hearing-impaired students at Vedullapalli in Bapatla district. The college will be set up by upgrading the existing Government School for the Hearing Impaired and will begin functioning from the 2026-27 academic year.
The decision was taken during the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. The initiative aims to grow higher education opportunities for students with hearing disabilities and strengthen inclusive education infrastructure in the state.
Inclusive Education Gets a Boost
The degree college will enable hearing-impaired students to take undergraduate education in a dedicated learning environment with their academic and accessibility needs. Until now, many such students had to relocate or seek admission to limited specialised institutions outside their districts.
The move is expected to improve access to higher education while getting equal educational opportunities for students with disabilities.
Existing School to Be Upgraded
Instead of establishing a new institution from scratch, the state government will upgrade the existing Government Hearing-Impaired School at Vedullapalli into a degree college. The institution is expected to admit its first batch of students in the 2026-27 academic session, subject to the completion of administrative formalities.
Other Key Decisions Taken by the AP Cabinet
Besides approving the degree college for hearing-impaired students, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet also cleared several other proposals, including:
- Approval of the 'Netannala Sevalo' welfare scheme, under which eligible handloom weaver families below the poverty line will receive ₹25,000 annually.
- Approval for the establishment of Vishnu Women's University and Chalapati University under the private university framework.
- Clearance for multiple infrastructure, industrial, healthcare and renewable energy projects across the state.
- The approval of the degree college reflects the Andhra Pradesh government's focus on building accessible and inclusive education.
Once operational, the institution is expected to create greater opportunities for hearing-impaired students to pursue higher education without having to move far from their home districts.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.