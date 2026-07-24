Andhra Pradesh Govt Approves Degree College for Vedullapalli Hearing-Impaired Students

Andhra Pradesh Govt Approves Degree College: In a major boost to inclusive higher education, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved the establishment of a Government Degree College for hearing-impaired students at Vedullapalli in Bapatla district. The college will be set up by upgrading the existing Government School for the Hearing Impaired and will begin functioning from the 2026-27 academic year.

The decision was taken during the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. The initiative aims to grow higher education opportunities for students with hearing disabilities and strengthen inclusive education infrastructure in the state.

Inclusive Education Gets a Boost

The degree college will enable hearing-impaired students to take undergraduate education in a dedicated learning environment with their academic and accessibility needs. Until now, many such students had to relocate or seek admission to limited specialised institutions outside their districts.