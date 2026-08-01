Andhra Pradesh NEET UG 2026 Rank List Released at drntr.uhsap.in; 33,220 Eligible for Counselling Admissions

NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), Andhra Pradesh, has released the NEET UG 2026 Rank-wise list of qualified candidates eligible to participate in the state’s admission process. A total of 33,220 candidates have been declared eligible for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses. Candidates can check and download the rank list from the official website or through the direct link provided.

The university clarified that the final merit list will be prepared only after candidates complete the online application process and submit their preferences. It also stated that a separate notification containing the detailed counselling schedule will be issued shortly.

How to Download Andhra Pradesh NEET UG 2026 Rank List?