Andhra Pradesh NEET UG 2026 Rank List Released at drntr.uhsap.in; 33,220 Eligible for Counselling Admissions
Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences has released the Andhra Pradesh NEET UG 2026 rank-wise list, declaring 33,220 candidates eligible for MBBS and BDS admissions. The final merit list will be announced after the application process.
NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), Andhra Pradesh, has released the NEET UG 2026 Rank-wise list of qualified candidates eligible to participate in the state’s admission process. A total of 33,220 candidates have been declared eligible for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses. Candidates can check and download the rank list from the official website or through the direct link provided.
The university clarified that the final merit list will be prepared only after candidates complete the online application process and submit their preferences. It also stated that a separate notification containing the detailed counselling schedule will be issued shortly.
How to Download Andhra Pradesh NEET UG 2026 Rank List?
- Visit the official website: drntr.uhsap.in.
- On the homepage, go to the Admissions section.
- Click on “NEET UG – 2026 All India Rank-wise qualified list of candidates from State of Andhra Pradesh.”
- The Andhra Pradesh NEET UG rank list will appear on the screen.
- Download and save it for future reference.
Andhra Pradesh NEET UG 2026 Rank List Direct Link
MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule
Andhra Pradesh NEET 2026 Top 10 Rank List
Andhra Pradesh recorded the higest NEET rank at 36 with a score of 700, followed by 74th All India Rank (AIR) with 695 marks.
|
NEET Score
|
NEET Rank
|
NEET Roll Number
|
Serial Number
|
700
|
36
|
1205201132
|
1
|
695
|
74
|
1205110239
|
2
|
692
|
86
|
1205102146
|
3
|
690
|
103
|
1205114138
|
4
|
690
|
125
|
1205109013
|
5
|
690
|
126
|
1205203069
|
6
|
685
|
188
|
1205203252
|
7
|
685
|
194
|
1205208060
|
8
|
681
|
239
|
1205106257
|
9
|
680
|
282
|
1206102543
|
10
NEET UG 2026 Category-Wise Cut-Off
|
Category
|
Score
|
Cut-Off Percentile
|
UR/EWS
|
715 - 213
|
50TH Percentile
|
OBC
|
212 - 177
|
40TH Percentile
|
SC
|
212 - 177
|
40TH Percentile
|
ST
|
212 - 177
|
40TH Percentile
|
UR/EWS & PwBD
|
212 - 194
|
45TH Percentile
|
OBC & PwBD
|
193 - 177
|
40TH Percentile
|
SC & PwBD
|
193 - 177
|
40TH Percentile
|
ST & PwBD
|
191 - 177
|
40TH Percentile
AP NEET UG Merit List Official Details For Other Category Candidates
The university further said that the final merit list for candidates under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category and other special categories—including Sports & Games, Scouts and Guides, NCC, CAP, Anglo-Indian, and Police Martyr Children—will be published after they submit the required certificates and their claims are verified by the respective authorities.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.