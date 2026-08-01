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Andhra Pradesh NEET UG 2026 Rank List Released at drntr.uhsap.in; 33,220 Eligible for Counselling Admissions

Sahil Behl
By Sahil Behl
Last Updated: Aug 1, 2026, 10:42 IST

Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences has released the Andhra Pradesh NEET UG 2026 rank-wise list, declaring 33,220 candidates eligible for MBBS and BDS admissions. The final merit list will be announced after the application process.


Andhra Pradesh NEET UG 2026 Rank List Released at drntr.uhsap.in; 33,220 Eligible for Counselling Admissions
Andhra Pradesh NEET UG 2026 Rank List Released at drntr.uhsap.in; 33,220 Eligible for Counselling Admissions
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NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), Andhra Pradesh, has released the NEET UG 2026 Rank-wise list of qualified candidates eligible to participate in the state’s admission process. A total of 33,220 candidates have been declared eligible for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses. Candidates can check and download the rank list from the official website or through the direct link provided.

The university clarified that the final merit list will be prepared only after candidates complete the online application process and submit their preferences. It also stated that a separate notification containing the detailed counselling schedule will be issued shortly.

How to Download Andhra Pradesh NEET UG 2026 Rank List?

  • Visit the official website: drntr.uhsap.in.
  • On the homepage, go to the Admissions section.
  • Click on “NEET UG – 2026 All India Rank-wise qualified list of candidates from State of Andhra Pradesh.”
  • The Andhra Pradesh NEET UG rank list will appear on the screen.
  • Download and save it for future reference.

Andhra Pradesh NEET UG 2026 Rank List Direct Link

MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule

Andhra Pradesh NEET 2026 Top 10 Rank List

Andhra Pradesh recorded the higest NEET rank at 36 with a score of 700, followed by 74th All India Rank (AIR) with 695 marks. 

NEET Score

NEET Rank

NEET Roll Number

Serial Number

700

36

1205201132

1

695

74

1205110239

2

692

86

1205102146

3

690

103

1205114138

4

690

125

1205109013

5

690

126

1205203069

6

685

188

1205203252

7

685

194

1205208060

8

681

239

1205106257

9

680

282

1206102543

10

 

NEET UG 2026 Category-Wise Cut-Off

Category 

Score

Cut-Off Percentile

UR/EWS 

715 - 213 

50TH Percentile 

OBC 

212 - 177 

40TH Percentile 

SC 

212 - 177 

40TH Percentile 

ST 

212 - 177 

40TH Percentile 

UR/EWS & PwBD 

212 - 194 

45TH Percentile 

OBC & PwBD 

193 - 177 

40TH Percentile 

SC & PwBD 

193 - 177 

40TH Percentile 

ST & PwBD 

191 - 177 

40TH Percentile 

AP NEET UG Merit List Official Details For Other Category Candidates

The university further said that the final merit list for candidates under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category and other special categories—including Sports & Games, Scouts and Guides, NCC, CAP, Anglo-Indian, and Police Martyr Children—will be published after they submit the required certificates and their claims are verified by the respective authorities.


Sahil Behl
Sahil Behl

Executive - Editorial

Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.

Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.

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First Published: Aug 1, 2026, 09:54 IST

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