ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 Mop Up Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow at wbjeeb.nic.in

ANM, GNM Counselling 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will announce the mop-up round seat allotment results for Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) tomorrow: October 10, 2023. Candidates who participated in counselling process can check out the results on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.

According to the ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 schedule, after the result declaration, shortlisted candidates must pay the seat acceptance fee and report to the allocated institute for document verification and admission process. Check out the mop-up round post-seat allotment schedule here.

ANM, GNM Result 2023 West Bengal- Direct Link (Available Tomorrow)

The direct link to check the allotment status is provided below:

ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 Result Click Here

ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check out the mandatory events below:

Events Dates MopUp Round Seat Allotment Result October 10, 2023 Payment of seat acceptance fee, report to allotted institute October 10 to12, 2023

ANM, GNM Counselling Notification- Click Here (PDF File)

How to Check ANM, GNM Seat Allotment 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ANM, GNM Tab

Step 3: Now, click on the seat allotment result

Step 4: ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 result will appear

Step 5: View and download the result

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future references

Documents Required for ANM, GNM Counselling 2023

Check out a few important files for verification below:

Provisional Seat Allotment Letter

Rank card

Class 10 Mark Sheet

Class 12 Mark Sheet

Domicile certificate

Civil Defence Certificate

Medical Fitness Certificate

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

EWS certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable)

