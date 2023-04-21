AP ADCET 2023 Registration Begins Today, Apply at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP ADCET 2023 Registration Begins: As per the official schedule, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the ADCET registrations today i.e. April 21, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for Art and Design Common Entrance Test (ADCET) on the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
According to the official schedule, the authorities will close the AP ADCET 2023 registrations without any late fee on May 20, 2023. If the candidate fails to register by this deadline, he/she will have to pay additional charges. Registered candidates can make corrections to the application form between May 29 and 30, 2023.
ADCET 2023 Important Dates
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
Application Begins
|
April 21, 2023
|
Last date to apply without late fee
|
May 20, 2023
|
Last date to apply with late charges
|
May 28, 2023
|
Application correction window
|
May 29 to 30, 2023
|
Admit card release date
|
May 31, 2023
|
Exam date
|
To be notified soon
AP ADCET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)
How to Apply for ADCET 2023?
Eligible candidates can do AP ADCET 2023 registration till May 20, 2023, without any late fee. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to register-
Step 1: Go to official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on eligibility criteria and payment link
Step 3: Read instructions carefully and make payment
Step 4: Check payment status and fill application form
Step 5: Upload required documents and submit it
Step 6: Keep a hard copy for future reference
About ADCET 2023 Exam
AP ADCET 2023 is a state-level entrance exam. It is administered by YSRAFU on behalf of APSCHE. The test is necessary for enrollment in the BFA, B.Des, and Bachelor in Animation programmes at the constituent institutions of Dr. YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University.
