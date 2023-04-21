AP ADCET 2023 Registration Begins Today, Apply at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP ADCET 2023 Registration Begins: As per the official schedule, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the ADCET registrations today i.e. April 21, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for Art and Design Common Entrance Test (ADCET) on the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the authorities will close the AP ADCET 2023 registrations without any late fee on May 20, 2023. If the candidate fails to register by this deadline, he/she will have to pay additional charges. Registered candidates can make corrections to the application form between May 29 and 30, 2023.

ADCET 2023 Important Dates

Particulars Dates Application Begins April 21, 2023 Last date to apply without late fee May 20, 2023 Last date to apply with late charges May 28, 2023 Application correction window May 29 to 30, 2023 Admit card release date May 31, 2023 Exam date To be notified soon

How to Apply for ADCET 2023?

Eligible candidates can do AP ADCET 2023 registration till May 20, 2023, without any late fee. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to register-

Step 1: Go to official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on eligibility criteria and payment link

Step 3: Read instructions carefully and make payment

Step 4: Check payment status and fill application form

Step 5: Upload required documents and submit it

Step 6: Keep a hard copy for future reference

About ADCET 2023 Exam

AP ADCET 2023 is a state-level entrance exam. It is administered by YSRAFU on behalf of APSCHE. The test is necessary for enrollment in the BFA, B.Des, and Bachelor in Animation programmes at the constituent institutions of Dr. YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University.

