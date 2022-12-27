AP Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 Released, Check BIEAP AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Time Table Here

AP Inter Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): As per the updates, the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd year datesheet 2023 today - December 27. Students can download the AP inter time table 2023 pdf from the board’s official website - bie.ap.gov.in. Also, the table with dates and subjects of AP Inter date sheet 2023 has been provided below.

As per the scheduled date, the AP inter 1st year exams 2023 will be conducted from March 15 to April 3, 2023, whereas the AP inter 2nd year exams are slated to be held from March 16 to April 4, 2023. Also, the AP Inter practical exams will be conducted from April 15 to 25, 2023 and April 30 to May 10, 2023.

AP Inter 1st Year Time Table 2023

Board Exam Dates Subject Name (9 am to 12 noon) March 15, 2023 Part-II: 2nd Language Paper-I March 17, 2023 Part- I: English Paper-I March 20, 2023 Part- III: Mathematics paper- IA, Botany Paper- I, Civics Paper-I March 23, 2023 Mathematics Paper- IB, Zoology Paper-I, History Paper-I March 25, 2023 Physics Paper-I, Economics Paper-I March 28, 2023 Chemistry Paper-I, Commerce Paper-I, Sociology Paper-I, Fine Arts, Music Paper-I March 31, 2023 Public Administrator Paper-I, Logic Paper-I, Bridge Course Maths Paper-I (For Bi.P.C students) April 3, 2023 Modern Language Paper-I, Geography Paper-I

Check AP Board Exam Inter 1st, 2nd Year Date Sheet PDF Here

AP Inter 2nd Year Time Table 2023

Board Exam Dates Subject Name (9 am to 12 noon) March 16, 2023 Part-II: 2nd Language Paper-II March 18, 2023 Part- I: English Paper-II March 21, 2023 Part- III: Mathematics Paper-II A, Botany Paper-II, Civics Paper-II March 24, 2023 Mathematics Paper-II B, Zoology Paper-II, History Paper-II March 27, 2023 Physics Paper-II, Economics Paper-II March 29, 2023 Chemistry Paper-II, Commerce Paper-II, Sociology Paper-II, Fine Arts, Music Paper-II April 1, 2023 Public Administration Paper-II, Logic Paper-II, Bridge Course Maths Paper-II (For Bi.P.C students) April 4, 2023 Modern Language Paper-II, Geography Paper-II

How To Download AP Inter Date Sheet 2023 for 1st and 2nd Years?

Students can download the AP inter time table 2023 from the official website - bie.ap.gov.in for 1st and 2nd Years. They can go through the steps below to know how to download AP inter datesheet 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website - bie.ap.gov.in.

2nd Step - Under the What's New section, click on - Time Table for First and Second Year Intermediate Public Examinations (Theory) March 2023.

3rd Step - The pdf file of AP intermediate exam date 2023 will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Download the AP inter datesheet 2023 pdf.

Also Read: CBSE Board Date Sheet 2023 To Release Soon, Check Class 10, 12 Time Table Latest Updates Here