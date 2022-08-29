AP EAMCET 2022 Web Option Entry schedule postponed, Check Details at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling: The schedule for AP EAMCET/ EAPCET 2022 Web Option entry process has been postponed by the Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh. According to the official notification issued on the website, the revised schedule for AP EAMCET 2022 Web Option Entry process will be announced soon on the website.

Candidates who have qualified the EAMCET 2022 entrance examination will be required to complete the registration and web option entry process in order to be considered for the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling procedure. The link for students to complete the AP EAMCET 2022 Counsellling Registrations and Web Option Entry will be available on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

As per the previous notification, the AP EAMCET 2022 Option Entry process was scheduled to begin from August 28, 2022. The notification further states that the schedule for AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Registration, payment of processing fee and certificate verification is extended upto September 5, 2022.

AP EAMCET 2022 Web Option Entry Official Notification

How to complete Web Option Entry Process

The AP EAMCET 2022 Web Option Entry link is expected to be made available on the official website of EAMCET soon. Candidates who have qualified the EAMCET 2022 can follow the steps provided here to complete the web option entry process.

Step 1: Visit the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling official website

Step 2: Click on the AP EAMCET 2022 Counseling Registration link

Step 3: After completing the registrations candidates can move to the web option entry process

Step 4: Enter the choices as per the preference for allotment

Step 5: Submit the required fee

After the web option entry process is completed the authorities will release the allotment list, students will be allotted seats based on the options entered by students during the option entry process.

