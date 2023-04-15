AP EAMCET 2023 Registration Ends Today, Apply Soon at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET 2023 Registration: According to the official schedule, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the registrations for AP EAMCET (also known as EAPCET) today i.e. April 15, 2023, without a late fee. Candidates who wish to appear for AP Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test must register themselves on the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

If the candidate fails to do AP EAMCET 2023 registration by today, he/she will have to pay additional charges. However, the last date to apply for the test with late charges is May 14, 2023. It must be noted that the additional fees will keep on increasing with the increase in deadline. Candidates can check out the admit card release as well as the exam dates here.

AP EAMCET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

AP EAMCET 2023 Dates

Particulars Dates Registration ends without a late fee April 15, 2023 Last date to apply with late charges May 14, 2023 Application Edit Window May 4 to 6, 2023 Release of Admit Card May 9, 2023 AP EAPCET Engineering exam May 15 to 18, 2023 AP EAPCET Agriculture & Pharmacy exam May 22 to 23, 2023 Uploading of Preliminary keys (Both Streams) May 24, 2023 (9.00 am) Engineering Objections (Both Streams) May 24 to 26, 2023

How to Apply for AP EAMCET 2023?

The authorities will close the registrations today i.e. April 15, 2023. Interested candidates must apply on the official website by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on eligibility criteria and payment

Step 3: Read guidelines carefully and pay the fee

Step 4: Check payment status and fill out application form

Step 5: Upload required documents and submit the form

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

About AP EAMCET 2023 Exam

AP EAMCET will be conducted through a computer-based test by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur for entry into the first year of various professional courses offered for the academic year 2023-2024 in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The course includes Engineering, Bio-Technology, and B.Tech. (Dairy Technology), B.Tech (Agr.Engg), B.Tech (Food Science and Technology) b) B.Sc. (Ag) / B.Sc. (Hort) / B.V.Sc. & A.H / B.F.Sc. c) B. Pharmacy, Pharm D.

