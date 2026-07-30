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AP EAMCET 2026 Counselling Phase 1 Schedule (Revised); Registration Deadline Extended Till August 1

Faham Ehraj
By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 20:25 IST

AP EAMCET 2026 Counselling Phase 1 revised schedule has been released on the official website at cap.apcfss.in. Candidates can now register till August 1, 2026. Check the article to know the updated dates and more details.

AP EAMCET 2026 Counselling Phase 1 Schedule Revised
AP EAMCET 2026 Counselling Phase 1 Schedule Revised
Register for Result Updates

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has revised the Phase 1 dates for the AP EAMCET 2026 counselling. Students can now visit the official website at cap.apcfss.in to check the updated timetable. According to the new schedule candidates now have time till August 1 to complete the online registration process. To take part in the counselling, candidates must upload the required documents on the portal and pay the counselling fee. AP EAMCET 2026 Round 1 seat allotment results will be announced on August 9, 2026. The counseling process is conducted by the Commissionerate of Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh for admission to undergraduate engineering, pharmacy and agriculture courses. Seats will be allotted in both government and private colleges across the state. Read the article to know more details.

AP EAMCET 2026 Counselling Revised Schedule for Phase 1 

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has extended the last date for AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 counselling registration. Candidates who have not completed the process yet can still apply before the new deadline i.e August 1, 2026. Check the updated counselling schedule below to avoid missing any important event.

AP EAMCET 2026 Counselling Phase 1 Revised Timetable 

Event

Revised Date

Last date for online registration

August 1, 2026

Online verification of uploaded certificates

July 22 to August 2, 2026

Last date to exercise web options

August 3, 2026

Edit or modify web options

August 4, 2026

Round 1 seat allotment result

August 9, 2026

Reporting at the allotted college

August 10 to August 15, 2026

Commencement of classes

August 10, 2026

AP EAPCET 2026 Counselling Registration Fee 

Candidates must pay the counselling fee while completing the AP EAPCET 2026 registration. The fee varies as per candidates category and the payment has to be made online through the counselling portal. Check the table given below to know fee details. 

AP EAPCET 2026 Counselling Registration Fee

Registration Details

Information

OC / BC Candidates

₹1,200

SC / ST Candidates

₹600

Payment Mode

Online 

Refund Policy

non-refundable
Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

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First Published: Jul 30, 2026, 19:53 IST

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