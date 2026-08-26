AP EAMCET 2026 Final Phase Allotment Today: Check Seat Allotment, Counselling Schedule and Reporting Details
AP EAMCET 2026 final phase seat allotment result is scheduled to be released today, August 26. Check the result link, counselling dates, self-reporting process, college reporting deadline and other details.
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will announce the APEAMCET 2026 Final Phase seat allotment result today, August 26, 2026. Candidates who participated in the second phase of counselling for the MPC Stream will be able to check their allotted college and branch through the official website.
The allotment will be based on candidate’s AP EAPCET 2026 Rank, category, availability of seats and web options entered during counselling. The final phase is the concluding phase of the centralised counselling process for engineering admissions. Candidates should keep their login details ready and regularly check the official website for activation of the allotment link.
AP EAMCET 2026 Seat Allotment: Important Dates
The complete schedule for the final phase of AP EAMCET/EAPCET counselling is given below:
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Counselling Event
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Date
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Final Phase Registration & Processing Fee Payment
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August 17 to 20, 2026
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Certificate Verification
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August 17 to 21, 2026
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Web Options Entry
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August 17 to 22, 2026
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Change of Web Options
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August 23, 2026
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Final Phase Seat Allotment
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August 26, 2026
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Online Self-Reporting
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August 27 to 31, 2026
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Reporting at Allotted College
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August 27 to 31, 2026
AP EAMCET 2026 Final Phase Seat Allotment: Where to Check Result?
Candidates will be able to check the AP EAMCET 2026 Final Phase seat allotment through the official website, cap.apcfss.in. The allotment order will contain details such as the allotted college, branch, applicable tuition fee information. Candidates should download the allotment order and preserve it for the subsequent admission process.
How to Check AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2026?
- Visit the official website
- Open the AP EAPCET 2026 counselling or seat allotment link
- Click on the candidate login option
- Enter the required login credentials
- Submit the details
- The AP EAMCET 2026 final phase seat allotment result will appear
- Check the allotted branch and college carefully
- Download the allotment order for future reference
- Complete the online self-reporting process within the prescribed deadline
AP EAMCET 2026 College Reporting: Documents Required
- AP EAPCET 2026 rank card
- AP EAPCET 2026 hall ticket
- Class 10 certificate/marksheet
- Class 12 or Intermediate marks memo
- Date of birth proof
- Study certificates
- Transfer Certificate
- Caste certificate, if applicable
- Income certificate, where applicable
- Local status certificate, if applicable
- Category-specific certificates, if applicable
- AP EAMCET seat allotment order
AP EAMCET 2026 Final Phase: No Further Centralised Round
Candidates should note that the August 26 allotment is being treated as the final phase of the centralised AP EAMCET engineering counselling process. Therefore, students who receive an allotment should complete the reporting formalities within the given deadline.
Candidates who do not receive a seat should follow official APSCHE notifications for any subsequent institutional or spot admission opportunities.
Also Check: NEET PG 2026 Admit Card OUT
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.