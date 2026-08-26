AP EAMCET 2026 Final Phase Allotment Today: Check Seat Allotment, Counselling Schedule and Reporting Details

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will announce the APEAMCET 2026 Final Phase seat allotment result today, August 26, 2026. Candidates who participated in the second phase of counselling for the MPC Stream will be able to check their allotted college and branch through the official website.

The allotment will be based on candidate’s AP EAPCET 2026 Rank, category, availability of seats and web options entered during counselling. The final phase is the concluding phase of the centralised counselling process for engineering admissions. Candidates should keep their login details ready and regularly check the official website for activation of the allotment link.

AP EAMCET 2026 Seat Allotment: Important Dates

The complete schedule for the final phase of AP EAMCET/EAPCET counselling is given below: