AP EAMCET 2026 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Out Tomorrow: Check Direct Link College Reporting Rules & Steps

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, will release AP EAMCET 2026 Final Phase seat allotment result on August 26, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the final phase of counselling and filled out their web options will be able to check their provisional admission status online on the official website - cap.apcfss.in by entering their login details. Admissions will be offered based on candidates AP EAMCET 2026 ranks, reservation policy, choices filled during web option entry and seat availability. Once seat allotment results are out, candidates will have to follow the reporting schedule to avoid automatic cancellation of their seats. Regularly visit the official website for the latest counselling schedule update and notification.

Events Dates Seat Allotment Declaration August 26, 2026 Online Self-Reporting Window August 27 to August 31, 2026 Physical College Reporting August 27 to August 31, 2026

How to Check AP EAMCET Final Phase Allotment?

Candidates can check and follow the simple basic steps mentioned below to check AP EAMCET Final Phase Allotment from the official website

Visit the official website cap.apcfss.in. On the Homepage, Click on the link titled "AP EAMCET/EAPCET Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result". Enter login details such as AP EAMCET Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth and click on submit button. Click on submit button and check for the allocated college and branch. Download allotment letter and bank fee challan for future use.

AP EAMCET Counselling Registration Fee 2026:

Candidates can check the below mentioned fees table for more details regarding the AP EAMCET Counselling Registration Fee: