AP EAMCET 2026 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Out Tomorrow: Check Direct Link College Reporting Rules & Steps
The AP EAMCET 2026 Final Phase seat allotment results will be on August 26, 2026. Candidates can view their provisional admission status on the official website, cap.apcfss.in, using their login credentials. Admissions will be based on ranks, reservation policies, web option choices, and seat availability.
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, will release AP EAMCET 2026 Final Phase seat allotment result on August 26, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the final phase of counselling and filled out their web options will be able to check their provisional admission status online on the official website - cap.apcfss.in by entering their login details. Admissions will be offered based on candidates AP EAMCET 2026 ranks, reservation policy, choices filled during web option entry and seat availability. Once seat allotment results are out, candidates will have to follow the reporting schedule to avoid automatic cancellation of their seats. Regularly visit the official website for the latest counselling schedule update and notification.
AP EAMCET 2026 Final Phase Counselling Schedule
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Events
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Dates
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Seat Allotment Declaration
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August 26, 2026
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Online Self-Reporting Window
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August 27 to August 31, 2026
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Physical College Reporting
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August 27 to August 31, 2026
How to Check AP EAMCET Final Phase Allotment?
Candidates can check and follow the simple basic steps mentioned below to check AP EAMCET Final Phase Allotment from the official website
- Visit the official website cap.apcfss.in.
- On the Homepage, Click on the link titled "AP EAMCET/EAPCET Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result".
- Enter login details such as AP EAMCET Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth and click on submit button.
- Click on submit button and check for the allocated college and branch.
- Download allotment letter and bank fee challan for future use.
AP EAMCET Counselling Registration Fee 2026:
Candidates can check the below mentioned fees table for more details regarding the AP EAMCET Counselling Registration Fee:
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Category
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Fee
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OC/BC
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Rs. 1200
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SC/ST
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Rs. 600
Documents Required for Physical Reporting to College?
To confirm their seat, candidates must reach to their allotted college with original documents and sets of photocopies of the below mentioned listed documents:
- AP EAMCET 2026 Allotment Letter and self-reporting receipt
- AP EAMCET 2026 Rank Card and Hall Ticket
- Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (Intermediate) marks memos
- Academic Certificates such as TC/Marksheets etc
- Transfer Certificate (TC) from last attended institution
- Integrated Community Certificate (for BC/SC/ST candidates if applicable)
- Income Certificate / Local Status Certificate (if applicable)
Also Check: KEAM 2026: CEE Released Phase 1 Provisional Allotment List
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.