AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment OUT at cap.apcfss.in: Direct Download Link Here

AP EAMCET 2026 (OUT) Phase 1 seat allotment result is out at cap.apcfss.in. Candidates can now download their allotment order and must complete self-joining and college reporting between August 10 and 15.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 seat allotment result on August 9, 2026. Candidates who participated in the AP EAMCET, also known as AP EAPCET, counselling process and exercised their web options can check their allotment status through the official counselling portal, cap.apcfss.in. The seat allotment will determine the college and course provisionally assigned to candidates based on their AP EAPCET rank, choices entered during web options, seat availability and applicable reservation rules. Candidates who receive a seat must complete the required admission formalities within the stipulated deadline to retain their allotment. Direct Link: AP EAPCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Second Download Link⁠

AP EAMCET 2026 Seat Allotment: How To Download Once the allotment result is activated, candidates can follow these steps to check and download their allotment order: 1. Visit the official AP EAPCET counselling portal at cap.apcfss.in. 2. Look for the link related to the AP EAPCET 2026 Phase 1/First Phase Seat Allotment. 3. Enter the required login credentials. 4. Submit the details to access the seat allotment result. 5. The provisional seat allotment status will appear on the screen. 6. Check the allotted college, branch/course and other admission details carefully. 7. Download the provisional allotment order and take a printout for future reference. Details Mentioned On AP EAMCET 2026 Allotment Letter The AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 allotment letter will contain the key admission details candidates need to proceed with the next stage of counselling. After downloading the allotment order, candidates should carefully check the following details:

Candidate’s name and other personal details

AP EAMCET 2026 rank

Allotted college/institution

Allotted course or branch

Category and reservation details, wherever applicable

Allotment status

Instructions for self-joining and reporting at the allotted college

Admission-related guidelines and other instructions issued by the counselling authorities Documents Required After AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Provisional Allotment Order

Online Joining Report / Self-Reporting Acknowledgement

AP EAMCET 2026 Hall Ticket & Rank Card

Class 10 (SSC) Memorandum

Class 12 (Intermediate) or Equivalent Marks Memo

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Study Certificates

Aadhaar Card

Caste / Integrated Community Certificate

Income Certificate or Rice Card: Required to claim tuition fee reimbursement.

EWS Certificate: For economically weaker sections issued by competent authority.

Residence / Local Status Certificate: For proof of local candidature where applicable.

Special Category Certificates

AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Reporting Dates and Admission Schedule Counselling Activity Date Online certificate verification and fee payment/candidate registration July 20 to August 1, 2026 Verification of uploaded certificates at HLCs July 22 to August 2, 2026 Web options entry July 25 to August 3, 2026 Change of web options August 4, 2026 Phase 1 seat allotment August 9, 2026 Self-joining and reporting at allotted college August 10 to August 15, 2026 Classes at college From August 10, 2026 AP EAMCET 2026 Seat Allotment: What After Allotment? Candidates who are allotted a seat should not stop after downloading the allotment order. They must complete the prescribed self-joining and reporting process between August 10 and August 15, 2026. The revised schedule also lists August 10 as the date for attending classes at the college.