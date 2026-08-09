AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment OUT at cap.apcfss.in: Direct Download Link Here
AP EAMCET 2026 (OUT) Phase 1 seat allotment result is out at cap.apcfss.in. Candidates can now download their allotment order and must complete self-joining and college reporting between August 10 and 15.
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 seat allotment result on August 9, 2026. Candidates who participated in the AP EAMCET, also known as AP EAPCET, counselling process and exercised their web options can check their allotment status through the official counselling portal, cap.apcfss.in.
The seat allotment will determine the college and course provisionally assigned to candidates based on their AP EAPCET rank, choices entered during web options, seat availability and applicable reservation rules. Candidates who receive a seat must complete the required admission formalities within the stipulated deadline to retain their allotment.
Direct Link: AP EAPCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment
AP EAMCET 2026 Seat Allotment: How To Download
Once the allotment result is activated, candidates can follow these steps to check and download their allotment order:
1. Visit the official AP EAPCET counselling portal at cap.apcfss.in.
2. Look for the link related to the AP EAPCET 2026 Phase 1/First Phase Seat Allotment.
3. Enter the required login credentials.
4. Submit the details to access the seat allotment result.
5. The provisional seat allotment status will appear on the screen.
6. Check the allotted college, branch/course and other admission details carefully.
7. Download the provisional allotment order and take a printout for future reference.
Details Mentioned On AP EAMCET 2026 Allotment Letter
The AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 allotment letter will contain the key admission details candidates need to proceed with the next stage of counselling. After downloading the allotment order, candidates should carefully check the following details:
- Candidate’s name and other personal details
- AP EAMCET 2026 rank
- Allotted college/institution
- Allotted course or branch
- Category and reservation details, wherever applicable
- Allotment status
- Instructions for self-joining and reporting at the allotted college
- Admission-related guidelines and other instructions issued by the counselling authorities
Documents Required After AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment
- Provisional Allotment Order
- Online Joining Report / Self-Reporting Acknowledgement
- AP EAMCET 2026 Hall Ticket & Rank Card
- Class 10 (SSC) Memorandum
- Class 12 (Intermediate) or Equivalent Marks Memo
- Transfer Certificate (TC)
- Study Certificates
- Aadhaar Card
- Caste / Integrated Community Certificate
- Income Certificate or Rice Card: Required to claim tuition fee reimbursement.
- EWS Certificate: For economically weaker sections issued by competent authority.
- Residence / Local Status Certificate: For proof of local candidature where applicable.
- Special Category Certificates
AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Reporting Dates and Admission Schedule
|
Counselling Activity
|
Date
|
Online certificate verification and fee payment/candidate registration
|
July 20 to August 1, 2026
|
Verification of uploaded certificates at HLCs
|
July 22 to August 2, 2026
|
Web options entry
|
July 25 to August 3, 2026
|
Change of web options
|
August 4, 2026
|
Phase 1 seat allotment
|
August 9, 2026
|
Self-joining and reporting at allotted college
|
August 10 to August 15, 2026
|
Classes at college
|
From August 10, 2026
AP EAMCET 2026 Seat Allotment: What After Allotment?
Candidates who are allotted a seat should not stop after downloading the allotment order. They must complete the prescribed self-joining and reporting process between August 10 and August 15, 2026. The revised schedule also lists August 10 as the date for attending classes at the college.
Candidates should follow the instructions in their allotment order and complete the required admission formalities within the deadline. Failure to complete the joining or reporting requirements within the prescribed period could affect the candidate’s admission.
Those who do not receive their preferred college or course should also keep track of subsequent counselling announcements, if applicable, rather than assuming that the Phase 1 allotment is their only opportunity.
Candidates are advised to rely on the official AP EAPCET counselling portal for their individual allotment status and admission instructions.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.