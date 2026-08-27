AP EAMCET BiPC Round 1 Allotment Result Today: Check Seat Allotment Link, Steps and Reporting Dates

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will release the AP EAMCET 2026 BiPC Stream Phase 1 seat allotment result today, August 27, 2026. Candidates who participated in the BiPC stream counselling and completed the choice filling process will be able to check their allotted college and course through the official website.

The AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling is being conducted for admission to courses including B.Pharmacy, Pharm-D and B.Tech Biotechnology, among other eligible programmes. The allotment will be based on the candidate's merit, preferences entered during web options entry and availability of seats.

AP EAPCET BiPC Counselling 2026: Important Dates

The Phase 1 counselling schedule has been revised, with the seat allotment result now scheduled for August 27.