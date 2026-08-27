AP EAMCET BiPC Round 1 Allotment Result Today: Check Seat Allotment Link, Steps and Reporting Dates
AP EAPCET BiPC Phase 1 allotment result 2026 will be released today, August 27. Check the seat allotment link, steps to download results and reporting dates here.
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will release the AP EAMCET 2026 BiPC Stream Phase 1 seat allotment result today, August 27, 2026. Candidates who participated in the BiPC stream counselling and completed the choice filling process will be able to check their allotted college and course through the official website.
The AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling is being conducted for admission to courses including B.Pharmacy, Pharm-D and B.Tech Biotechnology, among other eligible programmes. The allotment will be based on the candidate's merit, preferences entered during web options entry and availability of seats.
AP EAPCET BiPC Counselling 2026: Important Dates
The Phase 1 counselling schedule has been revised, with the seat allotment result now scheduled for August 27.
|
Counselling Activity
|
Date
|
BiPC Counselling Registration
|
August 12–20, 2026
|
Certificate Verification
|
August 13–20, 2026
|
Web Option Entry
|
August 17–23, 2026
|
Web Options Editing
|
August 24, 2026
|
Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result
|
August 27, 2026
|
Self-Reporting & College Reporting
|
August 28–31, 2026
|
Commencement of Classes
|
August 28, 2026
How to Check AP EAMCET BiPC Round 1 Allotment Result 2026?
- Visit the Official Website
- Open AP EAMCET BiPC Seat allotment link
- Enter the required login in details: hall ticket number and date of birth
- Click on submit and the seat allotment will appear
- Check the allotted college and course with admission details
- Download it for future reference
What After AP EAPCET BiPC Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates who are allotted a seat in Phase 1 will have to complete the admission formalities within the specified timeline. This includes self-reporting online and reporting to the allotted college between August 28 and August 31.
Candidates should download and preserve the allotment order and keep the required original documents ready for college reporting. Students who do not receive an allotment or who wish to participate in subsequent counselling, if eligible, should check the official schedule and instructions issued by APSCHE.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.