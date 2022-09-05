AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Minimum Qualifying Criteria of AP Intermediate Result Relaxed, Get Details Here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: If you are one of the thousands of candidates registered to participate in the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling process, there is an important update for you. As per the latest details shared by the Department of Technical Education, AP, a special relaxation has been granted to candidates this year in the minimum qualifying criteria. The official notice published recently has confirmed that the AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 Qualifying criteria has bene relaxed as the exam authority has decided to relax the AP Inter Result marks required which is used as a qualifying criteria as a one-time measure.

What does the official notice say?

To confirm the development, DTE AP has released an official notice which has been published online on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. The notice provides key details about the AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 and the qualifying criteria that will be considered for final process. The notice reads ““All the candidates are informed that minimum marks in the qualifying examination i.e. Intermediate/equivalent for admissions into professional UG courses in Engineering& Pharma-D courses has been relaxed as one time measure for the academic year 2022-2023 as per the orders received from Government”. Candidates can find the complete notice linked below and check the same for more details.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria notified by the DTE AP says that any candidate form general category, who wants to participate in the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling will need to score 45 percent of marks in either PCM or in all subjects in their 1st and 2nd year Inter exams. The criteria also prescribes that in the 2nd year intermediate results, candidates should have scored a minimum of 45% marks in PCM subjects. This eligibility criteria would be applicable to both engineering and pharmacy admissions. On the other hand, the minimum qualifying criteria for AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling for reserved category candidates stands at 40%.

Inter Result Year Subject Marks /Minimum Qualifying Criteria AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result All Subjects 45% Marks (General Category) 40% Marks (Reserved Category) AP Inter 2nd Year Result PCM 45% Marks (General Category) 40% Marks (Reserved Category)

Currently, the online registration process for AP EAMCET 2022 counselling process is underway. As part of this process, candidates are required to apply for certificate verification and submit the payment for registration by 5th Sept 2022 i.e., today.

