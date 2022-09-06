AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result Expected today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

AP EAMCET 2022 Allotment: APSCHE is expected to release the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Results today. The last date for students to complete the AP EAPCET 2022 Registrations for the counselling procedure was September 5, 2022.

Candidates who have applied for the AP EAMCET/ EAPCET 2022 Counselling procedure will be able to check the round 1 seat allotment list through the link which will be made available on the counselling portal for AP EAPCET 2022. To check the AP EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment result students are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the login link provided.

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment list will be available on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. any notification regarding the declaration of the AP EAMCET 2022 Seat allotment result will be made available here.

How to download AP EAMCET 2022 Allotment Result

To download the AP EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment list students are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the login link provided. Students can also follow the steps provided here to check the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment list.

Step 1: Visit the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Portal

Step 2: Click on the Round 1 Seat allotment link provided

Step 3: Enter the AP EAMCET 2022 Registration number, Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth in the link given

Step 4: Candidates whose names are mentioned in the allotment list can complete the further admission process as mentioned.

AP EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Procedure

The seat allotment for AP EAMCET 2022 will be announced based on the choices entered by students during the option entry process. Candidates are required to enter the choices in the choice filling procedure as per the preference order of their course and college for admissions.

After the allotment result is released, students who have been allotted seats in the round 1 allotment list will be required to complete the admission procedure and submit the admission fee.

