AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Final Phase Today, Check at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the final phase seat allotment result of Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET/EAMCET) 2022 counselling today on 27th October 2022. As of now, the officials have not released the time for the announcement of AP EAMCET counselling seat allotment result 2022. Candidates will have to visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in to check their AP EAMCET seat allotment result 2022.

To download the AP EAPCET 2022 final phase seat allotment result, candidates have to use their EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth in the login window. All those candidates who will be allotted seats in the final phase of AP EAMCET counselling 2022 will have to report to the allotted colleges within the prescribed date.

AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Final Phase - Direct Link (Available Soon)

How To Check AP EAMCET Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Final Phase?

The seat allotment list for AP EAMCET counselling will be available online at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates will have to use their login credentials to download the Andhra Pradesh EAMCET counselling seat allotment result. Go through the steps for better understanding -

1st Step - Go to the official website of AP EAMCET counselling - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the final phase seat allotment result link.

3rd Step - On the new page, login with EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth.

4th Step - The AP EAMCET allotment result for final phase will appear on the screen.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022

Earlier the Andhra Pradesh EAMCET final phase seat allotment result was scheduled to be announced on 26th October while candidates had to report to the colleges between 26th to 31st October 2022. Since AP EAMCET seat allotment result got delayed by a day, it is expected that the reporting dates will also be revised.