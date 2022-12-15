AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 Web Option Entry To Close Tomorrow, Enter Choices Soon at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will be closing the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET/EAMCET) web option entry 2022 window tomorrow - December 16. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process can visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in to enter AP EAMCET web options entry 2022.

Also, the candidates who have filled their choices through AP EAMCET web options 2022 can edit the same on December 16 2022. Based on the choices enter, APSCHE will release the AP EAPCET seat allotment 2022 result on December 19 in online mode.

AP EAMCET 2022 Web option Entry - Direct Link (Available Now)

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 Dates

Events Dates Last date for AP EAMCET web option entry December 16, 2022 Editing of AP EAMCET web options December 16, 2022 AP EAMCET seat allotment result December 19, 2022 Self-Reporting and Reporting at college December 20 to 23, 2022

How To Enter Web Options for AP EAMCET Counselling 2022?

Candidates can enter their web options in online mode for Andhra Pradesh EAMCET on the official website. Based on these options, the officials will release the APEAMCET seat allotment result 2022. Go through the steps to know how to select options for AP EAPECT 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCETAGR/.

2nd Step - On the homepage, select the - Web Options lin provided on the left side of page.

3rd Step - On the new page, a login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter hall ticket number and date of birth to log in.

5th Step - Fill in the web options as per choice and click on submit tab.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) conducts AP EAMCET/EAPCET counselling 2022 for admission to BE, BTech and Pharmacy courses for the academic session 2022-23. The AP EAPCET seat allotment result will be announced on December 19, 2022. Selected candidates are allowed to appear for self-joining and reporting at allotted colleges between December 20 to 23, 2022.

