AP EAMCET Counselling 2026: Phase 1 Registration to Commence on July 20, Notification Soon

AP EAMCET Counselling 2026 Schedule: According to reports, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University will begin the registration process for the AP EAPCET 2026 counselling process on July 20, 2026. Candidates who have cleared their EAMCET Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy entrance exams can submit their applications for the counselling procedure through the link available on the website.

As per the available information, the official notification for the EAMCET counselling process will be issued today, July 16, 2026. Students who have cleared their exams are advised to keep all necessary documents ready with them to complete the counselling applications on time.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2026 Phase 1 Schedule

Candidates interested in applying for the counselling process must follow the schedule to apply for phase 1 of counselling and seat allotment.