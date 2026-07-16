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AP EAMCET Counselling 2026: Phase 1 Registration to Commence on July 20, Notification Soon

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 07:17 IST

AP EAMCET Counselling 2026 official notification and website for counselling likely to be out today. Application window to open on July 20, 2026. Check details here.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2026
AP EAMCET Counselling 2026
Register for Result Updates

AP EAMCET Counselling 2026 Schedule: According to reports, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University will begin the registration process for the AP EAPCET 2026 counselling process on July 20, 2026. Candidates who have cleared their EAMCET Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy entrance exams can submit their applications for the counselling procedure through the link available on the website.

As per the available information, the official notification for the EAMCET counselling process will be issued today, July 16, 2026. Students who have cleared their exams are advised to keep all necessary documents ready with them to complete the counselling applications on time. 

AP EAMCET Counselling 2026 Phase 1 Schedule

Candidates interested in applying for the counselling process must follow the schedule to apply for phase 1 of counselling and seat allotment. 

DESCRIPTION

FROM DATE

TO DATE

Date of Admission Committee meeting

July 15, 2026

Date of issue of notification

July 16, 2026

Date of publication in newspapers

July 17, 2026

Registration cum Payment of Processing Fee

July 20, 2026

July 29, 2026

Verification of Uploaded Certificates at HLCs by Online

July 22, 2026

July 31, 2026

Dates of Web Options entry

July 25, 2026

July 31, 2026

Date of changing the Web options

August 1, 2026

Release of seat allotments

August 6, 2026

Self-joining and reporting at college

August 7, 2026

August 13, 2026

Attending classes at college

August 10, 2026

 

AP EAPCET Counselling 2026: Documents to be Uploaded for Verification

After completing the applications, students are required to upload the documents and certificates for the verification process. The list of documents required are given below

  • AP EAMCET Rank Card

  • AP EAMCET Hall Ticket

  • SSC and Inter Marksheets

  • Transfer Certificate

  • Study Certificate (Class 6 to Inter)

  • Valid ID Proof (Aadhaar Card)

  • Category certificate

  • Income Certificate

  • EWS Certificate

  • PWD Certificate

  • Any Other documents for verification

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Jul 16, 2026, 07:15 IST

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